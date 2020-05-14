Looks like Ashley Benson has been spending some quality time with G-Eazy following her split from Cara Delevingne.

Amid recent dating rumors, the two were spotted picking up takeout at The Apple Pan restaurant in Los Angeles. Paparazzi photos show G-Eazy (real name Gerald Earl Gillum) and Benson, both 30, arriving together in a black Range Rover.

It appears the two may just be close friends, however. Benson seemingly set the record straight when she "liked" a comment from a fan account on Instagram that said, "Can't Ashley have friends now? STOP SAYING ASHLEY CHEATED! OR EVEN CARA! They just need friends right now more than ever."

Backgrid

The two also recently worked together, as Benson was a featured artist on G-Eazy's cover of Radiohead's "Creep." The rapper dropped the duet via social media last month, captioning it, "You’re so f**king special."

ET reported earlier this month that Benson and Delevingne, 27, called it quits after nearly two years of dating.

Rumors that they were a couple began swirling in August 2018, after the pair was spotted kissing in London. They finally confirmed the relationship in June 2019, while stepping out together for The Trevor Project's TrevorLIVE Gala in New York City.

Delevingne was the recipient of the Trevor Project Hero Award, and during her acceptance speech, she wasn't shy about expressing her love for the Pretty Little Liars star.

"I also have another very special woman in this room to thank and you know who you are," she mused. "She's one of the people who helped me love myself when I needed it most and I really needed it. She showed me what real love is and how to accept it, which is a lot harder than I thought."

Hear more in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Ashley Benson Makes Her Singing Debut With New G-Eazy Track: Listen Now

Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson Split After Nearly 2 Years of Dating

Ashley Benson Gets a Personalized Video Message From Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen on Her Birthday: Watch

Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson Spilt After Nearly 2 Years of Dating This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery