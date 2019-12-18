Ashley Benson got her birthday wish!

On Wednesday, the actress took to Instagram to share a personalized video message she received from Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen in honor of her 30th birthday.

"Happy birthday, Ashley!" the twins exclaim in the video. "I hope this year is one of the best years yet. We're sending you lots of love. Can't wait to meet you soon!"

"Dreams do come true," Ashley captioned the clip.

The former Pretty Little Liars star has made no secret of her love for the Olsen twins, even quipping, "I think I'm an Olsen twin" to Women's Wear Daily back in July.

"I try to find out where they are at all times in New York. This is so weird and stalker-ish -- I know a few places where they hang out so I go there to see if they’re there -- I’ve never had luck yet," she admitted to the outlet. "I’m obsessed with their clothes, their lines, if I could do a collaboration with them -- which would never happen -- it would be my dream. They are my fashion icons."

Ashley also got some birthday love from her girlfriend, Cara Delevingne, who shared a series of shots of the actress along with a sweet message.

"Happy birthday @ashleybenson," she began. "There is so much I could say but something I love and cherish most about us is that I don’t need to because YOU KNOW and that’s all that matters."

"It’s you and me which is my favourite. My safe place. You let me be silly, you let me be wild, you keep me free, secure and curious," Cara, 27, continued. "I feel like I’ve known you my entire life and I am so proud of watching you grow into the woman that you always dreamt of being. I love you beyond words my sprinkles, choonchi, angel face, grumpy a**, sweet cheeks, never boring, buttmunch, Benson"

Watch the video below for more on the couple.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Cara Delevingne Confirms Year-Long Romance With Ashley Benson This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Cara Delevingne's Twitter Was Hacked During Ashley Benson Breakup Tweet

Cara Delevingne Poses Nude, Talks 'Authentic' Relationship With Ashley Benson

Cara Delevingne Confirms 1-Year Relationship With Ashley Benson at TrevorLIVE Gala

Related Gallery