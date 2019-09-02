Cara Delevingne Gushes Over Being in Love: 'It Just Feels Incredible'

Cara Delevingne is in love and she feels so good about it.

The Carnival Row star and runway model recently sat down with Elle UK, where she opened up about her low-key relationship with actress Ashley Benson -- a romance Delevingne confirmed for the first time in June after nearly a year of dating.

"I’m just better when I’m in love," Delevingne, 27, said when asked what love feels like for her. "That doesn’t have to mean with someone. It can also mean with myself."

"It just feels incredible when you’re not alone," she added. "When you’re facing the world with someone else."

Delevingne also addressed the reason for the secrecy regarding her long relationship with Benson, which had been rumored for months before they confirmed it. When asked why she's been hesitant to be public with her love life, she explained, "Because it's sacred."

"I get why people care so much, and I don’t want to be so secretive that people think I’m ashamed of anything," she explained. "But I’ve never been in a relationship where things are so public, or where I posted pictures of someone else. This seemed different."

"We had gotten to the point where we had kept it a secret, or at least not wanted attention, and now I feel like I’m not going to not be proud," Delevingne continued. "Which isn’t the same thing as wanting to pose on a red carpet together, either. People make their own assumptions and that’s what worried me."

Delevingne confirmed the nature of her relationship with Benson while accepting the Hero Award at The Trevor Project's TrevorLIVE Gala in New York City on June 17.

"I also have another very special woman in this room to thank and you know who you are," Delevigne shared during her speech. "She's one of the people who helped me love myself when I needed it most and I really needed it. She showed me what real love is and how to accept it, which is a lot harder than I thought."

For more on Delevingne and Benson's heartwarming romance, check out the video below.

