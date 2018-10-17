Cara Delevingne Reveals She Hated Her Eyebrows While Growing Up

Cara Delevingne is opening up.

The model and actress, 26, chatted with Instyle about insecurities and the key to happiness.

The British star is known for her famous full brows, but she revealed it wasn't always something she liked.

"I did [hate my brows], and my mom would always tell me they were my best feature," Delevingne tells the mag. "I was like, 'They look like giant slugs on my face and you think they’re my best feature?' [Laughs] I wanted small eyebrows, and I’d try to tweeze them down. I was also naturally skinny, but I wanted curves."

The It girl goes on to talk about the insecurities women sometimes feel with what we don't have.

"I don’t know why we do that as women. I didn’t start appreciating my brows until everyone else did. We want to be skinnier, we want to be taller, we want to have a big bum," she says. "Those are fads, and real beauty is from within. I mean … we can all be vain at times, but for me, looks are one of the least meaningful things in my life."

Delevingne is currently the face of Burberry's new fragrance and recently wrapped the Amazon murder mystery series Carnival Row opposite Orlando Bloom. Last week, the multi-hyphenate attended Princess Eugenie's wedding in a dapper suit look and top hat.

The spunky star, who is never afraid to show her humorous side, credits taking a step back and being grateful for keeping her grounded and happy.

"I enjoy life and try to take a step back and be grateful for what I have," she shares. "Sometimes, of course, I’m not comfortable in my skin, but I don’t think anyone is all the time. I don’t dwell in my sorrow and misery because I feel that does nothing but bring you down. I’m learning how to love myself even when I don’t want to. It’s a process, but I’m getting there."

