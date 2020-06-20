Ashley Benson Takes G-Eazy to Her Sister's Wedding

Ashley Benson had a special plus one at her sister, Shaylene's, wedding. The former Pretty Little Liars star took G-Eazy as her date to her sibling's nuptials earlier this week. The new bride posted photos and videos from her special day, and subsequent family events, on her Instagram Story. That's when fans noticed the rapper was in attendance.

In one video, Benson is seen next to her sister and wearing a black dress. To her right is the 31-year-old musician, rocking a sleek black suit and button-up shirt. Their outing comes almost two months after the actress split from Cara Delevingne.

Benson and the rapper were first non-romantically linked in April when she was a featured artist on his cover of Radiohead's "Creep." Following Benson's split, the two were spotted picking up takeout in Los Angeles.

After fans speculated that Benson cheated, Delevingne took to her Instagram Story to defend her ex.

"It's more important now than ever to spread love, not hate," Delevingne wrote. "To everyone hating on @ashleybenson please stop. You don't know the truth, only her and I do and that's exactly how it should be."

