Cara Delevingne wants her fans to leave her ex, Ashley Benson, alone. The 27-year-old British model and actress took to her Instagram Story on Thursday to defend the 30-year-old Pretty Little Liars star after she was spotted out with rapper G-Eazy shortly after their split.

"It's more important now than ever to spread love, not hate," Delevingne wrote. "To everyone hating on @ashleybenson please stop. You don't know the truth, only her and I do and that's exactly how it should be."

Benson was spotted out with G-Eazy earlier this week getting takeout from The Apple Pan restaurant in Los Angeles. She seemingly implied the two were just friends when she liked a comment from a fan account, which read, "Can't Ashley have friends now? STOP SAYING ASHLEY CHEATED! OR EVEN CARA! They just need friends right now more than ever."

News that Delevingne and Benson had split after two years of dating first came to light earlier this month. The pair were relatively private while together, but Delevingne did confirm their romance in June 2019.

While accepting the Trevor Project Hero Award, Delevingne praised Benson, saying, "I also have another very special woman in this room to thank and you know who you are. She's one of the people who helped me love myself when I needed it most and I really needed it. She showed me what real love is and how to accept it, which is a lot harder than I thought."

