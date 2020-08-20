From rumored romance to potentially engaged?! Ashley Benson and G-Eazy certainly aren't quelling the rumor mill. The pair was spotted having dinner in Los Angeles this week, sitting outside at La Poubelle Bistro and packing on the PDA.

Benson, 30, was photographed sitting on the lap of her rumored rapper beau, but it was the Pretty Little Liars star's sparkling accessory that caught fans' attention.

The actress was sporting what appeared to be a large diamond ring on that finger, which was on full display as she held hands with G-Eazy, 31, whose real name is Gerald Earl Gillum.

The pair musically collaborated back in April on G-Eazy's cover of "Creep" shortly before the news broke that Benson and her then-girlfriend, Cara Delevingne, had split after nearly two years of dating. Delevingne defended Benson after many fans accused her of cheating with G-Eazy.

"It's more important now than ever to spread love, not hate," Delevingne wrote on her Instagram Story in May. "To everyone hating on @ashleybenson please stop. You don't know the truth, only her and I do and that's exactly how it should be."

Since then, G-Eazy served as Benson's date to her sister's wedding in June and the duo collaborated on his song, "All the Things You're Searching For."

Neither star has confirmed their romance or potential engagement. ET has reached out to their reps for comment.

