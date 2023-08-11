Uzo Aduba is gearing up for her little one's arrival in the best way possible -- with a baby shower!

On Thursday, the award-winning actress took to Instagram to share a peek into the sweet celebration thrown by her family and friends for her and her husband, Robert Sweeting.

"Our Baby Shower:). It was such an amazing feeling to have our families host a baby shower for us, and to spend great time with our loved ones. Robert and I get more and more excited with every day," she captioned the two-slide gallery shared on Instagram. "To our friends and family- thank you for sharing in this journey with us and for making sure this baby knows just how loved they already are. We had a good good time!"

The first photo shows Aduba and Sweeting beaming as they cut into a beautiful cake, while the second shows the parents-to-be posed in front of a balloon and flower arch with a sign for "Baby Sweeting."

And before fans could start throwing out bets on whether the baby is a girl or boy based on her choice in wearing a pink dress for the occasion, the Orange Is the New Black alum warned that it's "hinting at nothing."

"I honestly just liked the color. 🤗😉 #babyshower," she wrote.

The Emmy winner also shared behind-the-scenes videos on her Instagram Story, showing off some of the gifts she received and giving a closer look at the cake baked by Tiffany Ray for the baby shower.

Uzo Aduba Instagram Story

Aduba revealed she was pregnant in June, debuting her burgeoning baby bump as she walked the red carpet at the 2023 Tony Awards at the United Palace Theater in New York City.

The Mrs. America alum -- aptly decked out in a bright orange Christian Siriano suit ensemble -- unbuttoned her suit jacket to give fans a better look at her burgeoning bump while she also cradled her stomach as she posed for snapshots and smiled. She also posed for some sweet, beaming pics with her filmmaker husband.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Aduba first revealed that she and Sweeting had tied the knot in secret in September 2021, on their first anniversary.

"When you realize you want to spend the rest of your life with somebody, you want the rest of your life to start as soon as possible," Aduba captioned a pic from her wedding day, quoting Nora Ephron's iconic line from the Billy Crystal-Meg Ryan rom-com When Harry Met Sally.

"For some, it feels like we wait our whole lives for our someone," she shared. "My love, I’m so happy my life started last year with you."

RELATED CONTENT:

Uzo Aduba Pregnant With Her 1st Child, Debuts Baby Bump at 2023 Tonys

Uzo Aduba Reveals She Secretly Got Married Last Year

Uzo Aduba Reflects on Her Mother's Support and Making 'In Treatment'

Uzo Aduba Says She’s Catching Up on ‘RHOA’ and ‘Eating Sushi’ After Critics Choice Win (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Related Gallery