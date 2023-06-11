Uzo Aduba is expecting her first child!

The celebrated actress debuted her burgeoning baby bump while she walked the red carpet at the 2023 Tony Awards at the United Palace Theater in New York City on Sunday.

The Orange Is the New Black alum -- aptly decked out in a bright orange Christian Siriano suit ensemble -- unbuttoned her suit jacket to give fans a better look at her burgeoning bump while she also cradled her stomach as she posed for snapshots and smiled.

Aduba, 42, also posed for some sweet, beaming pics with her filmmaker husband, Robert Sweeting.

The dad-to-be was all smiles as well, as he looked dapper in a traditional tuxedo that was the perfect complement to his ladylove's glow.

Aduba first revealed that she and Sweeting had tied the knot in secret in September 2021, on their 1st anniversary.

"When you realize you want to spend the rest of your life with somebody, you want the rest of your life to start as soon as possible," Aduba captioned a pic from her wedding day, quoting Nora Ephron's iconic line from the Billy Crystal-Meg Ryan rom-com When Harry Met Sally.

"For some, it feels like we wait our whole lives for our someone," she shared. "My love, I’m so happy my life started last year with you."

Congrats to the happy couple!

