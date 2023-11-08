Ashley Benson Marries Brandon Davis (Exclusive)

Pretty Little Liars star Ashley Benson is a married woman! ET has learned the actress recently tied the knot with oil heir Brandon Davis.

Sources tell ET that the couple is now legally wed and that they are also excitedly awaiting the birth of their first child.

The confirmation of their nuptials comes just days after Benson's mother, Shannon Benson, shared a photo on Instagram of what looks to be her daughter and her new son-in-law wearing wedding bands.

Benson, 33, just recently confirmed that she is pregnant.

The Spring Breakers lead subtly revealed her baby bump when she and Davis -- the grandson of late billionaire oil tycoon Marvin Davis -- visited Babylist Beverly Hills Showroom & Shop on Monday in Beverly Hills, California.

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

ET has reached out to the actress' rep for comment on the marriage and the pregnancy.

In July, ET reported that the couple was engaged after less than a year of dating.

In one photo from Davis' Instagram Story over the summer, Benson shared a photo of her massive ring. "Love of my life," Davis captioned the photo. Benson added, "My best frienddddd. I love you."

In another photo re-shared from a friend's Instagram Story, Benson can be seen smiling while showing the ring on her finger during a FaceTime call. "Our babies are getting married!!!!!! @ashleybenson & @brandondavis1111, we love you both endlessly , forever and always. Congratulations to our best friends!!!" the text on the post read.

At the time, a source told ET that the two are "very in love."

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

"Things are going well in their relationship," the source said. "They have talked about their future together and are very excited about the thought of it."

Benson and Davis were first linked romantically in January when they were spotted sitting courtside at a Lakers game in Los Angeles.

Prior to her romance with Davis, Benson dated G-Eazy on and off after splitting from her girlfriend of nearly two years, Cara Delevingne.

RELATED CONTENT: