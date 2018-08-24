Ashley Benson Says She Didn't Get Paid for 'Spring Breakers'

Ashley Benson does it for the art!

In a new interview with InStyle, the 28-year-old actress opens up about her financial habits -- and says she didn't get paid for starring in the 2012 film, Spring Breakers.

"One [film] that I didn’t get paid for -- really, at all -- was Spring Breakers, which turned out to be one of my favorite projects I’ve ever done," she reveals. "In the indie film world, I would rather get paid [next to] nothing to work with someone like Harmony Korine and have an amazing experience and the outcome be an incredible film I’m really proud of."

Benson starred alongside Vanessa Hudgens, Selena Gomez, Rachel Korine and James Franco in the movie, which followed four college girls who rob a bank to pay for a spring break trip to Florida. Spring Breakers went on to make over $30 million in the box office on its $5 million budget.

The former Pretty Little Liars star knows a thing or two about budgeting, telling InStyle that she likes to use her other paychecks at thrift stores, rather than spending a fortune on expensive clothes.

"I wear a lot of black, a lot of band T-shirts and cool jackets, but it just depends on what I like. If I can get a really cool thing for $30-$40 that would normally be over $100, then I’ll take it. I love a good bargain," she explains. "I love Marshalls and TJ Maxx, or a great find at Goodwill. I always want to look great, but I don’t have the time or energy and, frankly, desire to spend money on clothes."

"I do, however, splurge on bags," she notes. "I just bought this Givenchy purse – it’s really chic. I love it and wear it every day. If I make a big purchase, I will really use it."

Benson is happy to open up about how she spends her money, but her personal life is something else. The blonde beauty has stayed mum on rumors she's dating Cara Delevingne, after the two were spotted sharing a kiss in the airport earlier this month.

