Francia Raisa is opening up about how she and Selena Gomez made up. In an interview with USA Today, the 35-year-old actress reveals what prompted her and Gomez to reconnect earlier this year following their public feud.

"It's still crazy to me that people were invested in our friendship," Raisa recalls. "… I don't know why the timing happened the way it did, but I remember being in St. Tropez in June and I kept talking about her. We hadn't spoken much in six years. Especially the last year, we didn't speak at all."

The following month, Gomez publicly wished Raisa a happy birthday on Instagram, before reaching out to her privately.

"She reached out and said, 'Let's talk,'" Raisa said. From there, they went to dinner together and agreed to leave the past in the past.

"We've never really had beef with each other. Nothing happened, and if you ask either of us, we don't know what happened but we needed that time apart," Raisa said. "Then when you come back together, you're better people."

"She and I are still getting to know each other again," she continued. "And obviously, you know, I gave the girl a kidney so everyone felt a certain way and I was asked for years and years and years, 'Do you regret it?' and I was like, 'No, the relationship has always been there.' There was just a tiff."

The women's public spat began last year when Gomez named only Taylor Swift, not Raisa, as a "friend in the industry" in an interview with Rolling Stone. When Gomez's quote was posted on Instagram, Raisa commented, "Interesting."

Gomez reacted to the quote in the comments section of a TikTok video about the controversy, writing, "Sorry I didn’t mention every person I know."

The ice thawed with Gomez's birthday wish to Raisa and completely dissipated with their dinner together. Watch the video below for more on the ladies' former feud.

