The Big Apple is a city of lights, adventure and packing on some PDA with your boyfriend -- as Selena Gomez seems to know firsthand.

The singer took to Instagram on Thursday night to share a slideshow of snapshots from her past week in New York City, and one slide in particular seemed to grab a lot of fans' attention.

The final slide in the carousel is a black-and-white pic of Gomez and her boyfriend, Benny Blanco, locking lips in what appears to be a restaurant or coffee shop.

"New York, my favorite moments w you this week," Gomez, 31, captioned the collection of pics.

The first photo in the slideshow included Gomez sitting in the lap of bestie Taylor Swift, while celebrating the "Anti-Hero" singer's 34th birthday party.

The pic was likely snapped on Tuesday, when Gomez and Swift -- alongside Miles Teller and his wife, Keleigh Sperry -- enjoyed a night out on the town and were spotted exiting the Zero Bond social club after dinner.

As for her romance with Blanco, Gomez revealed over the weekend that she and the 35-year-old record producer have been dating for six months.

The musician and actress took to the Instagram comments section of a fan post about her romance with Blanco to clarify the timeline of their relationship.

"If you can't handle the hate then stop posting pictures of your boyfriend lol - it should be special between you two only. Don't be mad at your fans. They love you. @selenagomez," one commenter wrote. Gomez replied, "Not mad. It's been 6 months bb. I will always defend my friends family and fans till the day I die."

The "Single Soon" singer posted a photo with Blanco to her Instagram Story, and also replied to a post about her romance, writing, "Facts."

Gomez also commented on another post about Blanco, writing, "He is my absolute everything in my heart." She later doubled down in the same comments section, defending Blanco and calling him "the best thing that ever happened to me."

A source recently told ET, "Selena and Benny have been casually seeing each other for a while and more recently, it became more official."

"Things have been going really well between them and Selena is happy," the source added. "She thinks Benny is very funny and of course, extremely talented. Selena is in a great place in her life and feels content and relaxed. She is enjoying where things are going."

