Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Cozy Up in Artsy New Pic

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are going strong. The couple cuddles up in a creative snapshot shared by the pop songstress, with the record producer sweetly wrapping his arms around her from behind.

The duo appears to be spending some quality time together while enjoying an art exhibit, posing together to snap a pic in one room filled with small mirrors reflecting a hot pink floor.

Over the last month, Gomez, 31, has been opening up about her new romance through a series of social media comments and photos. She first confirmed her relationship with Blanco, 35, on Dec. 7, calling him "my absolute everything in my heart." Later, she shared an image of them kissing on her Instagram feed and revealed in another comment that they had been together for six months.

"Selena and Benny have been casually seeing each other for a while and more recently, it became more official," a source told ET at the time. "Things have been going really well between them and Selena is happy. She thinks Benny is very funny and of course, extremely talented. Selena is in a great place in her life and feels content and relaxed. She is enjoying where things are going."

Earlier this month, a source explained to ET why Gomez chose to go public with the relationship.

"She feels so safe and secure with him, so she felt like it was a good time to share how happy she is with her fans," the source revealed. "Benny is a great communicator, is honest and open with Selena, and listens to her. He's respectful, isn't a player, and not in it for the attention or fame. He doesn't care about any of that and Selena sees that and really trusts him."

Also this month, Gomez graced the cover of Vogue México y Latinoamérica and addressed what she was looking for in a partner.

In the feature, which was written in Spanish and translated to English, the writer noted that Gomez was "looking for a very special connection" with someone that "allows for self-respect and holds space for the feelings of others."

In her own words, Gomez -- who said she was "very well single" at the time of the interview -- joked, "Honestly, I have to start being attracted to the right kind of people, because it's a bit of both."

She continued, "It's very hard to find someone who can listen to you and care about you, but I know when it happens it will be great and you will want it to be healthy."

Gomez and Blanco previously worked together alongside Tainy and J Balvin for the 2021 single, "I Can't Get Enough."

"It's taken a lot for her to let someone in, but Benny has proven himself to her and she appreciates his ideals and morals. She feels like she can give him a part of her heart that she hasn't been able to, or willing to, offer in a relationship in a very long time," a source told ET. "Selena feels like she has finally found one of the good guys and it's been very refreshing for her. Their feelings for each other are very mutual and they are looking forward to growing their relationship and special bond."

