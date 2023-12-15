The romance between Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco is showing fans a different side of the singer, and there's a good reason for that.

A source tells ET that the Wizards of Waverly Place alum, 31, began opening up about her relationship with the 2017 iHeartRadio Producer of the Year winner, 35, because she "finally felt comfortable enough" in their connection to address the speculation about them dating.

"She feels so safe and secure with him, so she felt like it was a good time to share how happy she is with her fans," the source reveals. "Benny is a great communicator, is honest and open with Selena, and listens to her. He's respectful, isn't a player, and not in it for the attention or fame. He doesn't care about any of that and Selena sees that and really trusts him."

On Thursday, the Rare Beauty founder left the internet buzzing when she took to the comments of multiple Instagram posts speculating on her relationship status to set the record straight. The beauty mogul simply wrote "facts" underneath a post with the text "Selena Gomez Seemingly Confirms That She's In a Relationship."

Over on one of the fan sites dedicated to Gomez, the singer confirmed that Blanco is that man. She later doubled down in the same comments section, defending Blanco and calling him "the best thing that ever happened to me."

Selena Gomez/Instagram

Gomez and Blanco worked together alongside Tainy and J Balvin for 2021's "I Can't Get Enough." A music video for the track featured everyone rocking pajamas and cuddled up in bed together.

The source explains that Gomez feels she can be "her most authentic self with Benny without doubting his potential motives."

"It's taken a lot for her to let someone in, but Benny has proven himself to her and she appreciates his ideals and morals. She feels like she can give him a part of her heart that she hasn't been able to, or willing to, offer in a relationship in a very long time," the source adds. "Selena feels like she has finally found one of the good guys and it's been very refreshing for her. Their feelings for each other are very mutual and they are looking forward to growing their relationship and special bond."

And the "Wolves" songstress has proven that she isn't afraid to defend her romance against any naysayers.

"If you can't handle the hate then stop posting pictures of your boyfriend lol - it should be special between you two only. Don't be mad at your fans. They love you. @selenagomez," one commenter wrote.

Gomez replied, "Not mad. It's been 6 months bb. I will always defend my friends family and fans till the day I die."

In a post celebrating her past week in New York City, Gomez included a black-and-white pic of her and Blanco locking lips, making them Instagram official.

"New York, my favorite moments w you this week," Gomez captioned the collection of pics.

Gomez has been in her dating era. This year, she was briefly linked to Drew Taggart from The Chainsmokers, and Zayn Malik -- after they were spotted making out in NYC. However, according to multiple social media posts, she's been flying solo.

Last month, a source told ET that the Only Murders in the Building star has been busy doing her own thing.

"Selena is casually dating and doing well," the source said. "She is doing her own thing and doesn't feel any sort of pressure to be in a relationship. She is just focusing on what's best for her right now and has been very in tune with maintaining her own boundaries. Her friends and family support her and just want her to be happy."

