Selena Gomez is doing her own thing when it comes to dating. A source tells ET, the 31-year-old Only Murders in the Building star is casually dating -- but not focused on a relationship.

"Selena is casually dating and doing well," the source says. "She is doing her own thing and doesn't feel any sort of pressure to be in a relationship. She is just focusing on what's best for her right now and has been very in tune with maintaining her own boundaries. Her friends and family support her and just want her to be happy."

On Sunday, Gomez took to her Instagram Story to share a stunning new selfie.

This year, Gomez played the field as she stepped out with Chainsmokers Drew Taggart in January, and was spotted kissing Zayn Malik during a dinner date in NYC in March. However, the status of her relationship has yet to change.

In September, the Rare Beauty single doubled down and confirmed her single status with a self deprecating TikTok. In the video, Gomez lip-syncs to a track and mouths, "Guess who has a boyfriend? Not me b**ch. Y'all stay safe out there."

While she is living her best single life, Gomez is still supportive of her girlies who are in a relationship. A source told ET earlier this month that the Wizards of Waverly Place alum is supportive of her friend Taylor Swift's love story with Travis Kelce.

"Selena thinks this relationship is the real deal for Taylor. She is a big supporter of her and Travis. Selena and Gigi see how respectful Travis is of Taylor and that he treats her like a queen. They are happy for both of them," the source said.

Gomez and Swift had a star-studded girls night in NYC earlier this month. The duo were joined by Brittany Mahomes, Sophie Turner and Gigi Hadid as they mixed and mingled at hotspot Zero Bond.

