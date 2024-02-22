Selena Gomez Drops Steamy 'Love On' Music Video

Selena Gomez just dropped the music video for "Love On," and it passionately screams French kissing.

The 31-year-old singer's steamy lyrics were fully on display in her new music video, which opens with a long line of couples making out while standing on the edge of an elegant staircase. Gomez, rocking a hot pink puffy dress, looks on in wonderment while holding a French bulldog, of course.

While couples get hot and heavy throughout the video, Gomez puts on a fashion show of her own with various wardrobe changes. The music video evokes sensuality, a theme hammered home in lyrics throughout "Love On."

Just take a look at the first verse: "This doesn't have to be / Some sort of mathematical equation / Slip off your jeans, slide in the sheets / Screaming "yes" in quotations / Clock in, baby, get to work / Night shift, but with all the perks."

Somewhere, Benny Blanco's ready to show off his work ethic.

The "Love On" music video was directed by French director Greg Ohrel. According to Gomez's music label, Interscope, "Love On" is an "anthemic pop song, inspired by all the time Selena has spent in Paris last year. Throughout the lyrics, Gomez emphasizes the romance of the Parisian lifestyle and the thrill of sharing a new love."

Gomez first teased the single in a Feb. 15 Instagram post. She did so once more in an Instagram post highlighting her whirlwind trip to Paris.

The "Calm Down" singer on Monday shared a handful of photos from her long weekend in France, including one shot of her modeling on a cobblestone street with the iconic Eiffel Tower in the background, filling the skyline.

One of the steamier shots included a photo of the Only Murders in the Building star sitting nude in a luxurious hotel bathtub, facing away from the camera with strategically placed bubbles.

"Love On" comes on the heels of Gomez and Blanco going public with their budding romance. They first worked together alongside Tainy and J Balvin for 2021's "I Can't Get Enough." A music video for the track featured everyone rocking pajamas and cuddled up in bed together.

Sans the French connection.

RELATED CONTENT: