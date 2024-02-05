Nicola Peltz Beckham was surrounded by family and friends at the Los Angeles premiere of her new film, Lola. On Saturday, the 29-year-old actress celebrated her directorial debut alongside her castmates, husband Brooklyn Beckham, mother-in-law Victoria Beckham, and of course, pal Selena Gomez.

Speaking to ET's Cassie DiLaura on the red carpet, Nicola opened up about her close friendship with Selena, referring to her as her "chosen sister."

"I'm so, so, so lucky to have her in my life. Her support and everything means so much to me," Nicola gushed. "I love her. I would do anything for her. She's the truest form of a human angel, she truly is."

Selena, 31, is known for previously third-wheeling with pals Nicola and Brooklyn, 24. However, that may not be the case anymore, given that she's been dating Benny Blanco since last year.

Of their blossoming new romance, Nicola raved, "They are amazing. How lucky are we that we found these amazing cooks? I was like, 'Yeah, we did good.'"

In fact, Benny and Selena actually threw Nicola a surprise birthday party just a few weeks ago, and Benny cooked for the occasion.

"I’m so grateful for all the beautiful and kind people in my life. all my best friends surprised me for my birthday with a pj night and we played games (my heaven!) thank you all so much for making me feel so loved. i love you all so much and thank you benny for making the best food everrrr and you and sel for hosting 😭😭🍔🥂," Nicola wrote on Instagram.

In addition to directing Lola, Nicola also stars in the movie alongside her brother, Will Peltz, and actors Virginia Madsen, Trevor Long, Luke David Blumm, Raven Goodwin and Richie Merritt. The film follows a young woman struggling to save enough money to get her little brother out of their toxic home.

As for how Nicola was able to separate herself from the heavy material in the film and not bring it home, she explained to ET, "I know when to snap in and snap out. It definitely takes a toll on you mentally because you do definitely immerse yourself into it."

She continued, "But getting home and driving home every day from set with Brooklyn and my mom definitely put me in a good mood and I was just so happy about that."

Nicola and Brooklyn famously tied the knot in April 2022 after getting engaged in the summer of 2020. "He's the best husband in the entire world," Nicola raved.

Lola hits theaters and On Demand Friday, Feb. 9.

