Love is (still) in the air. Brooklyn Beckham and his wife, Nicola, both took to Instagram on Sunday to celebrate their four-year anniversary.

"The last 4 years have been the most amazing years of my life x you complete my life," Brooklyn wrote in his caption, which he penned as a letter addressed to Nicola. "You are my everything and I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you xx I love you xx."

Brooklyn paired his tribute with two photos of himself and Nicola at a train station in Tokyo. In both, the couple matches in pink ensembles.

"Happy 4 year anniversary baby," Nicola wrote in her post. "I love you soooo much 🤍 thank you for being the best husband you make me so happy 💋💋 I love being your wifeyy."

Nicola posted a montage of photos of herself and Brooklyn, including several from their much talked-about wedding in 2022.

Beneath her caption, Brooklyn commented, "My sexy wifie xx love you ❤️❤️"

Brooklyn and Nicola wed in April 2022 after two years of dating. In December 2022, a lawsuit from Nicola's father, Nelson Peltz, revealed an ongoing legal dispute with the couple's wedding planners, Nicole Braghin and Arianna Grijalba of Plan Design, who were brought in six weeks before the wedding and let go just over a week later. Nelson's lawsuit against them claims that the planners refused to refund him a $159,000 deposit. Meanwhile, their countersuit has exposed alleged behind-the-scenes disarray and astronomical expenses for the highly anticipated event.

A source told ET in April that "when Nicola and Brooklyn were first dating, Nicola and Brooklyn's parents were very close, but after they got engaged, there was some tension between them due to Brooklyn not spending as much time with his family."

"Ahead of the wedding," the source added, "there were some arguments about various aspects of the celebration, which caused some friction among the families, but Brooklyn and Nicola are happy in their relationship, and things between them have gotten better as they've matured and settled into married life."

