Their love is like a love song, baby. Selena Gomez paid tribute to boyfriend Benny Blanco on his 36th birthday with a heartfelt post, sharing plenty of PDA-filled pics of the couple in honor of the occasion.

"Happy birthday baby! Your emotional endurance, positive disposition, unbelievable talent (that blows me away), undeniable humor and loving, kind heart absolutely kill me. I love you @itsbennyblanco 🎂," Gomez, 31, wrote in her touching caption.

Gomez and Blanco exchange countless kisses in the collection of photos and videos. The carousel also includes a cute clip of Gomez laughing as she rides the Mad Tea Party attraction at Disneyland while Blanco films her instead of helping.

"I can't do it by myself," she giggles while attempting to spin the tea cup. "Benny, help me! Please stop the video!"

Blanco hit the comments to offer a response to the sweet post via emojis.

The Only Murders in the Building star has been busy filming a fourth season of the hit Hulu series with co-stars Steve Martin, Martin Short and Meryl Streep in recent weeks. Also joining the cast for the upcoming season are series newcomers Kumail Nanjiani, Eva Longoria, Eugene Levy and Molly Shannon.

On Monday, Blanco revealed that he recently stopped by the set to deliver a delicious treat for his girlfriend.

"She loves soup," he said in a livestream on TalkShopLive in support of his cookbook, Open Wide: A Cookbook for Friends. "So she was shooting a show yesterday and I made a little soup and I brought it over to her."

The duo confirmed their romance in December after months of speculation.

Just last month, the "Love On" singer opened up about their "lovely" romance and the safety she feels with her boyfriend.

"Without getting into too much detail, I think it's just really important to meet someone who respects you," Gomez said during an interview with Zane Lowe. "And I think it's really nice to also lean on someone who understands the world that I live in. But I'd have to say overall it's the safest that I feel and it's been really lovely and I've only grown through it, so it's awesome."

RELATED CONTENT: