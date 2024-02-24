The magic of Disney Channel's beloved series Wizards of Waverly Place is set to make a comeback, but with a twist. Selena Gomez, who portrayed the iconic Alex Russo, has teased fans with hints about the upcoming revival, promising a "different version" of the beloved show.

In January 2024, Disney Channel announced the revival of Wizards of Waverly Place, with David Henrie reprising his role as Justin Russo, alongside Gomez's return as Alex. While fans were ecstatic about the news, Gomez has further fueled anticipation with her recent comments on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

During her appearance on the late-night show, Gomez hinted at what viewers can expect from the revival. "It’s going to be really fun and I was excited to bring the characters back. It’s not a reboot, it’s going to be a different version," Gomez revealed to Kimmel, sparking curiosity among fans about the direction of the new series.

Gomez's remarks suggest that while the revival will reintroduce familiar characters and elements from the original series, it will offer a fresh take on the storyline, deviating from a simple reboot.

The original series, which aired from 2007 to 2012, followed the adventures of the Russo siblings as they navigated the challenges of being young wizards in New York City. With its mix of magic, humor, and heart, Wizards of Waverly Place became a fan favorite during its original run.

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

While details about the plot of the revival are still scarce, the official description hints at a new chapter in the Russo family's story. Set after a mysterious incident at WizTech, where Justin has left his wizard powers behind for a normal life with his family, the revival will explore the unexpected arrival of a young wizard in need of training, forcing Justin to confront his past and embrace his wizardry once again.

