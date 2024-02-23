Check out some of ET's favorite new music of the week!
Happy New Music Friday! The weekend is here, which means more streaming, new playlists and the best that music has to offer -- and ET has you covered for everything in between.
After announcing that her next album could be her last, Selena Gomez dropped the new single, "Love On." SZA took a bow on her three recent GRAMMY wins by officially releasing her new single, "Saturn." And Usher followed up his headline-making Super Bowl LVIII halftime performance by dropping "Believe," a bonus track from his latest album, Coming Home, which was released earlier this month.
Plus, new music from Justin Timberlake, Kid Cudi, Saweetie, Kings of Leon and more!
Check out some of ET's favorite new music of the week below.
"Love On" – Selena Gomez
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Saturn" – SZA
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Believe" – Usher
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Drown" – Justin Timberlake
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
INSANO (NITRO MEGA) – Kid Cudi
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Space in My Heart" – Enrique Iglesias & Miranda Lambert
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"dont let me go" – mgk
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Richtivities" – Saweetie
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Mustang" – Kings of Leon
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"313" – Residente
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Holy Smokes" – Bailey Zimmerman
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Joke's On Me" – Sofia Carson
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Lovers In A Past Life" – Calvin Harris & Rag'n'Bone Man
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Waiting on a Twist of Fate" – Sum 41
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
RE: VIEW – Melissa Manchester
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"EASY (English ver.)" – LE SSERAFIM
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"I Don't Wanna See You Try" – Sam MacPherson
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Baby I Can't Give You Up" – Jasmine Cephas Jones
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Starving" – Audrey Nuna feat. Teezo Touchdown
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Son of a Bitch" – Jessie Murph
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"In The Dirt" – Russ
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Mamasota" – Manuel Turizo & Yandel
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"As You Are" – Tenille Townes
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"World Gone Crazy" – Jason Gould
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Right Amount of Wrong" – Due West
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Problems" – Ray Vaughn feat. Pusha T
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Planet" – Aidan Bissett
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Breakthrough" – Emmy Meli
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"ViceVersa" – Bu Cuaron
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"High Vibrations" – Kalan.FrFr
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
