Happy New Music Friday! The weekend is here, which means more streaming, new playlists and the best that music has to offer -- and ET has you covered for everything in between.

After announcing that her next album could be her last, Selena Gomez dropped the new single, "Love On." SZA took a bow on her three recent GRAMMY wins by officially releasing her new single, "Saturn." And Usher followed up his headline-making Super Bowl LVIII halftime performance by dropping "Believe," a bonus track from his latest album, Coming Home, which was released earlier this month.

Plus, new music from Justin Timberlake, Kid Cudi, Saweetie, Kings of Leon and more!

Check out some of ET's favorite new music of the week below.

"Love On" – Selena Gomez

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Saturn" – SZA

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Believe" – Usher

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Drown" – Justin Timberlake

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

INSANO (NITRO MEGA) – Kid Cudi

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Space in My Heart" – Enrique Iglesias & Miranda Lambert

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"dont let me go" – mgk

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Richtivities" – Saweetie

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Mustang" – Kings of Leon

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"313" – Residente

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Holy Smokes" – Bailey Zimmerman

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Joke's On Me" – Sofia Carson

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Lovers In A Past Life" – Calvin Harris & Rag'n'Bone Man

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Waiting on a Twist of Fate" – Sum 41

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

RE: VIEW – Melissa Manchester

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"EASY (English ver.)" – LE SSERAFIM

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"I Don't Wanna See You Try" – Sam MacPherson

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Baby I Can't Give You Up" – Jasmine Cephas Jones

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Starving" – Audrey Nuna feat. Teezo Touchdown

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Son of a Bitch" – Jessie Murph

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"In The Dirt" – Russ

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Mamasota" – Manuel Turizo & Yandel

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"As You Are" – Tenille Townes

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"World Gone Crazy" – Jason Gould

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Right Amount of Wrong" – Due West

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Problems" – Ray Vaughn feat. Pusha T

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Planet" – Aidan Bissett

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Breakthrough" – Emmy Meli

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"ViceVersa" – Bu Cuaron

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"High Vibrations" – Kalan.FrFr

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

