Selena Gomez just entered the chat, and she's shutting it down.

The Only Murders in the Building star has responded to an Instagram account sharing that several tabloids are claiming she had an affair from 2020 to 2021 with none other than John F. Kennedy's grandson, John Kennedy Schlossberg. When a Selena Gomez Instagram fan account, @feelingsforsel, reposted the headline, Gomez dropped a comment.

"Never met this human sorry," she commented, to which Gomez's Instagram fan account responded with, "@selenagomez these rumours are CRAZY well either way Love you gurl."

Schlossberg, the 31-year-old Yale and Harvard Law graduate, is the only grandson of the 35th President of the United States. His parents are Caroline Kennedy and Edwin Schlossberg.

In any event, Gomez is in the midst of bliss amid her blossoming relationship with music producer Benny Blanco.

Prince William meets with John Kennedy Schlossberg, Tatiana Schlossberg and Caroline Kennedy during his visit to the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library on Dec. 02, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. - Getty

In fact, a source recently told ET that Blanco has Gomez's loved one's stamp of approval. The source said Gomez's "friends and family love Benny and his loved ones feel the same about her."

What's more, the budding relationship has also "gotten very serious," the source said.

"Selena trusts him more than any other past romantic partner in her life," the source added. "They are very respectful of one another and their relationship is growing in positive ways."

Gomez and Blanco confirmed their romance in December after months of speculation. Then, in an interview with Zane Lowe, Gomez couldn't help but gush over Blanco.

"Without getting into too much detail, I think it's just really important to meet someone who respects you," Gomez said. "And I think it's really nice to also lean on someone who understands the world that I live in. But I'd have to say overall it's the safest that I feel and it's been really lovely and I've only grown through it, so it's awesome."

Not only does she feel safe in the relationship, Gomez also has her own chef. Last month, the producer took part in a livestream on TalkShopLive in support of his cookbook, Open Wide: A Cookbook for Friends, and dished on his girlfriend's favorite meal.

"She's a huge steak fan, so anything with steak in it," he shared. "She always asks for steak and she always asks for these little perfect fried potatoes."

