2024 Daytime Emmy Nominations: See the Complete List

The best in daytime TV is being honored at the upcoming awards show on Friday, June 7.
The 51st Annual Daytime Emmy Awards are almost here, and we have the nominees!
The ceremony, which will be held in Los Angeles on Friday, June 7, honors the best in daytime TV, including talk shows, soap operas, travel and culinary programs and more.
"We are happy to once again honor the creative talent both in front of and behind the camera of America's favorite Daytime programs," said Adam Sharp, President and CEO of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, in a press release. "We look forward to celebrating the icons who enliven the days of audiences across the country."
This year's nominations include nods for stars like Selena Gomez, Valerie Bertinelli and Zooey Deschanel for their culinary shows, as well as a nom for Robert Downey Jr.'s Max lifestyle series, Downey's Dream Cars.
A 2023 Daytime Emmy winner, Entertainment Tonight is nominated once again in the Entertainment News category, seeking the show's ninth win, and hosts Kevin Frazier, Nischelle Turner, Matt Cohen, Cassie DiLaura, Denny Directo, Will Marfuggi and Rachel Smith were also nominated in the Daytime Personality category.
See the full list of nominations below:
DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES
The Bay
The Bold and the Beautiful
Days of our Lives
General Hospital
Neighbours
The Young and the Restless
DAYTIME TALK SERIES
The Jennifer Hudson Show
The Kelly Clarkson Show
Tamron Hall
Turning The Tables with Robin Roberts
The View
ENTERTAINMENT NEWS SERIES
Access Hollywood
Entertainment Tonight
Extra
CULINARY SERIES
Be My Guest with Ina Garten
Family Dinner
Selena + Chef: Home for the Holidays
Valerie's Home Cooking
What Am I Eating? with Zooey Deschanel
LEGAL/COURTROOM PROGRAM
Hot Bench
Judy Justice
Justice For The People with Judge Milian
The People's Court
We The People with Judge Lauren Lake
TRAVEL, ADVENTURE AND NATURE PROGRAM
Animals Up Close with Bertie Gregory
Extraordinary Birder with Christian Cooper
Guy's All-American Road Trip
Mutual of Omaha's Wild Kingdom Protecting the Wild
Street Somm
INSTRUCTIONAL/HOW-TO PROGRAM
Fixer to Fabulous
Fixer Upper: The Hotel
Hack My Home
Martha Gardens
Windy City Rehab
LIFESTYLE PROGRAM
Downey's Dream Cars
George to the Rescue
Growing Floret
Homegrown
Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones
ARTS AND POPULAR CULTURE PROGRAM
Billion Dollar Babies: The True Story of the Cabbage Patch Kids
King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch
Off Script With The Hollywood Reporter
Oprah and “The Color Purple” Journey
Variety Studio: Actors on Actors
Working in the Theatre
EDUCATIONAL AND INFORMATIONAL PROGRAM
African Queens: Njinga
Harlem Globetrotters Play It Forward
Ireland Made with Love
Leveling Lincoln
What Really Happened: America's Wild
DAYTIME SPECIAL
Culture Quest: Ukraine
Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade
97th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Recipe for Change: Celebrating Black Men
Unexpected
SHORT FORM PROGRAM
Catalyst
The Dads
Hollywood Atelier: Rob Pickens
How Una Pizza Napoletana Became the No.1 Ranked Pizza in the World
Temple of Film: 100 Years of the Egyptian Theatre
LEAD PERFORMANCE IN A DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES: ACTRESS
Tamara Braun as Ava Vitali - Days of our Lives
Finola Hughes as Anna Devane - General Hospital
Katherine Kelly Lang as Brooke Logan - The Bold and the Beautiful
Annika Noelle as Hope Logan - The Bold and the Beautiful
Michelle Stafford as Phyllis Summers - The Young and the Restless
Cynthia Watros as Nina Reeves - General Hospital
LEAD PERFORMANCE IN A DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES: ACTOR
Eric Braeden as Victor Newman - The Young and the Restless
Scott Clifton as Liam Spencer - The Bold and the Beautiful
Thorsten Kaye as Ridge Forrester - The Bold and the Beautiful
Eric Martsolf as Brady Black - Days of Our Lives
John McCook as Eric Forrester - The Bold and the Beautiful
SUPPORTING PERFORMANCE IN A DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES: ACTRESS
Jennifer Gareis as Donna Logan - The Bold and the Beautiful
Linsey Godfrey as Sarah Horton - Days of Our Lives
Courtney Hope as Sally Spectra - The Young and the Restless
Allison Lanier as Summer Newman Abbott - The Young and the Restless
Emily O'Brien as Gwen Rizczech - Days of Our Lives
SUPPORTING PERFORMANCE IN A DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES: ACTOR
Robert Gossett as Marshall Ashford - General Hospital
Bryton James as Devon Winters - The Young and the Restless
Wally Kurth as Justin Kiriakis - Days of Our Lives
A Martinez as Nardo Ramos - The Bay
Mike Manning as Caleb McKinnon - The Bay
GUEST PERFORMANCE IN A DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES
Linden Ashby as Cameron Kirsten - The Young and the Restless
Ashley Jones as Dr. Bridget Forrester - The Bold and the Beautiful
Alley Mills as Heather Webber - General Hospital
Guy Pearce as Mike Young - Neighbours
Dick Van Dyke as Mystery Man/Timothy Robicheaux - Days of Our Lives
DAYTIME TALK SERIES HOST
Joy Behar, Whoopi Goldberg, Alyssa Farah Griffin, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, Ana Navarro - The View
Kelly Clarkson - The Kelly Clarkson Show
Mark Consuelos, Kelly Ripa - Live with Kelly and Mark
Akbar Gbajabiamila, Amanda Kloots, Natalie Morales, Jerry O'Connell, Sheryl Underwood - The Talk
Tamron Hall - Tamron Hall
CULINARY HOST
Lidia Bastianich - 25 Years with Lidia: A Culinary Jubilee
Valerie Bertinelli - Valerie's Home Cooking
Eduardo Garcia - Big Sky Kitchen with Eduardo Garcia
Emeril Lagasse - Emeril Cooks
Sophia Roe - Counter Space
Buddy Valastro - Legends of the Fork
DAYTIME PERSONALITY - DAILY
Frank Caprio - Caught in Providence
Kevin Frazier, Nischelle Turner, Matt Cohen, Cassie DiLaura, Denny Directo, Will Marfuggi, Rachel Smith - Entertainment Tonight
Deborah Norville, Steven Fabian, Lisa Guerrero, Ann Mercogliano, Jim Moret, Les Trent - Inside Edition
Robert Hernandez, Star Jones - Divorce Court
Judge Judy Sheindlin, Whitney Kumar, Kevin Rasco, Sarah Rose - Judy Justice
DAYTIME PERSONALITY - NON-DAILY
Samantha Brown - Samantha Brown's Places To Love
Derrick Campana - The Wizard of Paws
Christian Cooper - Extraordinary Birder with Christian Cooper
Zoë François, Andrew Zimmern - Holiday Party with Andrew & Zoë
Jet Tila - Ready Jet Cook
WRITING TEAM FOR A DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES
The Bay
The Bold and the Beautiful
Days of our Lives
General Hospital
The Young and the Restless
WRITING TEAM FOR A DAYTIME NON-FICTION PROGRAM
African Queens: Njinga
Mutual of Omaha's Wild Kingdom Protecting the Wild
Reconnecting Roots
Super Animals
Team Rubicon
DIRECTING TEAM FOR A DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES
The Bay
The Bold and the Beautiful
Days of our Lives
General Hospital
The Young and the Restless
DIRECTING TEAM FOR A SINGLE CAMERA DAYTIME NON-FICTION PROGRAM
African Queens: Njinga
Billion Dollar Babies: The True Story of the Cabbage Patch Kids
Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones
Mutual of Omaha's Wild Kingdom Protecting the Wild
Searching for Soul Food
TrueSouth
DIRECTING TEAM FOR A MULTIPLE CAMERA DAYTIMENON-FICTION PROGRAM
Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade
The Drew Barrymore Show
The Kelly Clarkson Show
Turning The Tables with Robin Roberts
The View
OUTSTANDING MUSIC DIRECTION AND COMPOSITION
African Queens: Njinga
Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones
Mutual of Omaha's Wild Kingdom Protecting the Wild
Mysteries of the Faith
Temple of Film: 100 Years of the Egyptian Theatre
ORIGINAL SONG
"Shine" - General Hospital
"Unexpected Truth" - Unexpected
"We're Home" - Reconnecting Roots
LIGHTING DIRECTION
General Hospital
The Jennifer Hudson Show
The Kelly Clarkson Show
The View
TECHNICAL DIRECTION, CAMERAWORK, VIDEO
The Bold and the Beautiful
Days of our Lives
Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade
The Kelly Clarkson Show
CINEMATOGRAPHY
African Queens: Njinga
Animals Up Close with Bertie Gregory
Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones
Living For The Dead
Oracles of God: The Story of the Old Testament
SINGLE CAMERA EDITING
African Queens: Njinga
Drive with Swizz Beatz
Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones
Oprah and The Color Purple Journey
Searching for Soul Food
MULTIPLE CAMERA EDITING
Family Ingredients
The Kelly Clarkson Show
Team Rubicon
TrueSouth
The Wizard of Paws
OUTSTANDING LIVE SOUND MIXING AND SOUND EDITING
The Jennifer Hudson Show
The Kelly Clarkson Show
The Talk
Tamron Hall
SOUND MIXING AND SOUND EDITING
African Queens: Njinga
Downey's Dream Cars
Drive with Swizz Beatz
Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones
Temple of Film: 100 Years of the Egyptian Theatre
MAIN TITLE AND GRAPHIC DESIGN
African Queens: Njinga
Car Masters: Rust to Riches
Searching for Soul Food
Super Animals
Tex Mex Motors
CASTING
African Queens: Njinga
Days of Our Lives
General Hospital
Start Up
The Young and the Restless
ART DIRECTION/SET DECORATION/SCENIC DESIGN
African Queens: Njinga
The Drew Barrymore Show
General Hospital
The Kelly Clarkson Show
The View
The Young and the Restless
COSTUME DESIGN/STYLING
African Queens: Njinga
The Bold and the Beautiful
The Jennifer Hudson Show
Sherri
HAIRSTYLING AND MAKEUP
African Queens: Njinga
The Drew Barrymore Show
Sherri
The View
The Young and the Restless
The 51st Annual Daytime Emmy Awards will air Friday, June 7 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS and Paramount+.
