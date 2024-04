2024 Daytime Emmy Nominations: See the Complete List

The 51st Annual Daytime Emmy Awards are almost here, and we have the nominees!

The ceremony, which will be held in Los Angeles on Friday, June 7, honors the best in daytime TV, including talk shows, soap operas, travel and culinary programs and more.

"We are happy to once again honor the creative talent both in front of and behind the camera of America's favorite Daytime programs," said Adam Sharp, President and CEO of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, in a press release. "We look forward to celebrating the icons who enliven the days of audiences across the country."

This year's nominations include nods for stars like Selena Gomez, Valerie Bertinelli and Zooey Deschanel for their culinary shows, as well as a nom for Robert Downey Jr.'s Max lifestyle series, Downey's Dream Cars.

A 2023 Daytime Emmy winner, Entertainment Tonight is nominated once again in the Entertainment News category, seeking the show's ninth win, and hosts Kevin Frazier, Nischelle Turner, Matt Cohen, Cassie DiLaura, Denny Directo, Will Marfuggi and Rachel Smith were also nominated in the Daytime Personality category.

See the full list of nominations below:

DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES

The Bay

The Bold and the Beautiful

Days of our Lives

General Hospital

Neighbours

The Young and the Restless

DAYTIME TALK SERIES

The Jennifer Hudson Show

The Kelly Clarkson Show

Tamron Hall

Turning The Tables with Robin Roberts

The View

ENTERTAINMENT NEWS SERIES

Access Hollywood

Entertainment Tonight

Extra

CULINARY SERIES

Be My Guest with Ina Garten

Family Dinner

Selena + Chef: Home for the Holidays

Valerie's Home Cooking

What Am I Eating? with Zooey Deschanel

LEGAL/COURTROOM PROGRAM

Hot Bench

Judy Justice

Justice For The People with Judge Milian

The People's Court

We The People with Judge Lauren Lake

TRAVEL, ADVENTURE AND NATURE PROGRAM

Animals Up Close with Bertie Gregory

Extraordinary Birder with Christian Cooper

Guy's All-American Road Trip

Mutual of Omaha's Wild Kingdom Protecting the Wild

Street Somm

INSTRUCTIONAL/HOW-TO PROGRAM

Fixer to Fabulous

Fixer Upper: The Hotel

Hack My Home

Martha Gardens

Windy City Rehab

LIFESTYLE PROGRAM

Downey's Dream Cars

George to the Rescue

Growing Floret

Homegrown

Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones

ARTS AND POPULAR CULTURE PROGRAM

Billion Dollar Babies: The True Story of the Cabbage Patch Kids

King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch

Off Script With The Hollywood Reporter

Oprah and “The Color Purple” Journey

Variety Studio: Actors on Actors

Working in the Theatre

EDUCATIONAL AND INFORMATIONAL PROGRAM

African Queens: Njinga

Harlem Globetrotters Play It Forward

Ireland Made with Love

Leveling Lincoln

What Really Happened: America's Wild

DAYTIME SPECIAL

Culture Quest: Ukraine

Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade

97th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Recipe for Change: Celebrating Black Men

Unexpected

SHORT FORM PROGRAM

Catalyst

The Dads

Hollywood Atelier: Rob Pickens

How Una Pizza Napoletana Became the No.1 Ranked Pizza in the World

Temple of Film: 100 Years of the Egyptian Theatre

LEAD PERFORMANCE IN A DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES: ACTRESS

Tamara Braun as Ava Vitali - Days of our Lives

Finola Hughes as Anna Devane - General Hospital

Katherine Kelly Lang as Brooke Logan - The Bold and the Beautiful

Annika Noelle as Hope Logan - The Bold and the Beautiful

Michelle Stafford as Phyllis Summers - The Young and the Restless

Cynthia Watros as Nina Reeves - General Hospital

LEAD PERFORMANCE IN A DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES: ACTOR

Eric Braeden as Victor Newman - The Young and the Restless

Scott Clifton as Liam Spencer - The Bold and the Beautiful

Thorsten Kaye as Ridge Forrester - The Bold and the Beautiful

Eric Martsolf as Brady Black - Days of Our Lives

John McCook as Eric Forrester - The Bold and the Beautiful

SUPPORTING PERFORMANCE IN A DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES: ACTRESS

Jennifer Gareis as Donna Logan - The Bold and the Beautiful

Linsey Godfrey as Sarah Horton - Days of Our Lives

Courtney Hope as Sally Spectra - The Young and the Restless

Allison Lanier as Summer Newman Abbott - The Young and the Restless

Emily O'Brien as Gwen Rizczech - Days of Our Lives

SUPPORTING PERFORMANCE IN A DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES: ACTOR

Robert Gossett as Marshall Ashford - General Hospital

Bryton James as Devon Winters - The Young and the Restless

Wally Kurth as Justin Kiriakis - Days of Our Lives

A Martinez as Nardo Ramos - The Bay

Mike Manning as Caleb McKinnon - The Bay

GUEST PERFORMANCE IN A DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES

Linden Ashby as Cameron Kirsten - The Young and the Restless

Ashley Jones as Dr. Bridget Forrester - The Bold and the Beautiful

Alley Mills as Heather Webber - General Hospital

Guy Pearce as Mike Young - Neighbours

Dick Van Dyke as Mystery Man/Timothy Robicheaux - Days of Our Lives

DAYTIME TALK SERIES HOST

Joy Behar, Whoopi Goldberg, Alyssa Farah Griffin, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, Ana Navarro - The View

Kelly Clarkson - The Kelly Clarkson Show

Mark Consuelos, Kelly Ripa - Live with Kelly and Mark

Akbar Gbajabiamila, Amanda Kloots, Natalie Morales, Jerry O'Connell, Sheryl Underwood - The Talk

Tamron Hall - Tamron Hall

CULINARY HOST

Lidia Bastianich - 25 Years with Lidia: A Culinary Jubilee

Valerie Bertinelli - Valerie's Home Cooking

Eduardo Garcia - Big Sky Kitchen with Eduardo Garcia

Emeril Lagasse - Emeril Cooks

Sophia Roe - Counter Space

Buddy Valastro - Legends of the Fork

DAYTIME PERSONALITY - DAILY

Frank Caprio - Caught in Providence

Kevin Frazier, Nischelle Turner, Matt Cohen, Cassie DiLaura, Denny Directo, Will Marfuggi, Rachel Smith - Entertainment Tonight

Deborah Norville, Steven Fabian, Lisa Guerrero, Ann Mercogliano, Jim Moret, Les Trent - Inside Edition

Robert Hernandez, Star Jones - Divorce Court

Judge Judy Sheindlin, Whitney Kumar, Kevin Rasco, Sarah Rose - Judy Justice

DAYTIME PERSONALITY - NON-DAILY

Samantha Brown - Samantha Brown's Places To Love

Derrick Campana - The Wizard of Paws

Christian Cooper - Extraordinary Birder with Christian Cooper

Zoë François, Andrew Zimmern - Holiday Party with Andrew & Zoë

Jet Tila - Ready Jet Cook

WRITING TEAM FOR A DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES

The Bay

The Bold and the Beautiful

Days of our Lives

General Hospital

The Young and the Restless

WRITING TEAM FOR A DAYTIME NON-FICTION PROGRAM

African Queens: Njinga

Mutual of Omaha's Wild Kingdom Protecting the Wild

Reconnecting Roots

Super Animals

Team Rubicon

DIRECTING TEAM FOR A DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES

The Bay

The Bold and the Beautiful

Days of our Lives

General Hospital

The Young and the Restless

DIRECTING TEAM FOR A SINGLE CAMERA DAYTIME NON-FICTION PROGRAM

African Queens: Njinga

Billion Dollar Babies: The True Story of the Cabbage Patch Kids

Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones

Mutual of Omaha's Wild Kingdom Protecting the Wild

Searching for Soul Food

TrueSouth

DIRECTING TEAM FOR A MULTIPLE CAMERA DAYTIMENON-FICTION PROGRAM

Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade

The Drew Barrymore Show

The Kelly Clarkson Show

Turning The Tables with Robin Roberts

The View

OUTSTANDING MUSIC DIRECTION AND COMPOSITION

African Queens: Njinga

Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones

Mutual of Omaha's Wild Kingdom Protecting the Wild

Mysteries of the Faith

Temple of Film: 100 Years of the Egyptian Theatre

ORIGINAL SONG

"Shine" - General Hospital

"Unexpected Truth" - Unexpected

"We're Home" - Reconnecting Roots

LIGHTING DIRECTION

General Hospital

The Jennifer Hudson Show

The Kelly Clarkson Show

The View

TECHNICAL DIRECTION, CAMERAWORK, VIDEO

The Bold and the Beautiful

Days of our Lives

Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade

The Kelly Clarkson Show

CINEMATOGRAPHY

African Queens: Njinga

Animals Up Close with Bertie Gregory

Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones

Living For The Dead

Oracles of God: The Story of the Old Testament

SINGLE CAMERA EDITING

African Queens: Njinga

Drive with Swizz Beatz

Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones

Oprah and The Color Purple Journey

Searching for Soul Food

MULTIPLE CAMERA EDITING

Family Ingredients

The Kelly Clarkson Show

Team Rubicon

TrueSouth

The Wizard of Paws

OUTSTANDING LIVE SOUND MIXING AND SOUND EDITING

The Jennifer Hudson Show

The Kelly Clarkson Show

The Talk

Tamron Hall

SOUND MIXING AND SOUND EDITING

African Queens: Njinga

Downey's Dream Cars

Drive with Swizz Beatz

Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones

Temple of Film: 100 Years of the Egyptian Theatre

MAIN TITLE AND GRAPHIC DESIGN

African Queens: Njinga

Car Masters: Rust to Riches

Searching for Soul Food

Super Animals

Tex Mex Motors

CASTING

African Queens: Njinga

Days of Our Lives

General Hospital

Start Up

The Young and the Restless

ART DIRECTION/SET DECORATION/SCENIC DESIGN

African Queens: Njinga

The Drew Barrymore Show

General Hospital

The Kelly Clarkson Show

The View

The Young and the Restless

COSTUME DESIGN/STYLING

African Queens: Njinga

The Bold and the Beautiful

The Jennifer Hudson Show

Sherri

HAIRSTYLING AND MAKEUP

African Queens: Njinga

The Drew Barrymore Show

Sherri

The View

The Young and the Restless

The 51st Annual Daytime Emmy Awards will air Friday, June 7 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS and Paramount+.

