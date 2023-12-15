Awards

Entertainment Tonight Wins 2023 Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Entertainment News Program

By Paige Gawley
Published: 6:52 PM PST, December 15, 2023

ET has won in the Outstanding Entertainment News Program category!

Entertainment Tonight is Emmy-winning once again! At Friday's 50th annual Daytime Emmy Awards, ET came out victorious in the Outstanding Entertainment News category, nabbing its eighth Daytime Emmy trophy.

ET was also nominated for Directing for a Multiple Camera Daytime Non-Fiction Program at this year's ceremony, which was hosted by ET's own Nischelle Turner and Kevin Frazier.

In addition to Turner and Frazier, Cassie DiLaura and Denny Directo serve as ET correspondents, while Rachel Smith is both an ET correspondent and the host of Entertainment Tonight Weekend.

Erin Johnson is ET's executive producer. Whitney Wallace and Leslie Kawaguchi serve as co-executive producers.

Entertainment Tonight is the leading syndicated entertainment news magazine in the world, and holds the official Guinness World Records title of Longest-Running Entertainment News TV Show. ET's 43rd season premiered Sept. 11.

Friday's event, which took place at the Westin Bonaventure in Los Angeles, was initially scheduled to take place on June 16, but was postponed amid the the Writers Guild of America strike, which ended in September.

"We are pleased to set this new date with CBS for the Daytime Emmys to celebrate our Golden Anniversary," National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences President and CEO Adam Sharp said in a statement. "We know the loyal fans of daytime television have waited patiently to properly honor and recognize all of the deserving nominees and we look forward to the celebration we have all been waiting for."

