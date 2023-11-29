Count down to 2024 with ET's Rachel Smith and Elle King straight from Music City!

On Wednesday, CBS announced that Smith and King are set to co-host "New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash" on Sunday, Dec. 31 on CBS. The star-studded special will air live from Nashville beginning at 8 p.m.

"Being back in Nashville co-hosting with my girl Elle is something I look forward to every year," Smith said in a statement. "We're gonna put on one heck of a show from Music City, and Nashville's Big Bash will be the perfect soundtrack to ring in another year with family and friends."

Added King, "New Year's Eve is the one party we celebrate all over the world. I wouldn't want to spend it any other place than Music City! I'm so excited to get to host another beautiful night of music, friends, love, and joy. I can't wait to celebrate an incredible year and welcome a new one together."

King will be pulling double duty come Dec. 31 as both a co-host and performer, entertaining viewers with her hits from the Bicentennial Mall stage. The near-fifty performers tapped to serenade the crowd also include Thomas Rhett, Lynyrd Skynyrd, and Lainey Wilson.

The night will culminate in a traditional countdown to midnight, followed by the signature Nashville music note drop and fireworks.

Fans will be able to tune in to the five-hour broadcast on CBS and Paramount+ from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. ET/PT.

