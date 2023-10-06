Rachel Smith Named Host of 'Entertainment Tonight Weekend'

ET's own Rachel Smith is the new host of Entertainment Tonight Weekend, ET Executive Producer Erin Johnson announced on Friday.

ET Weekend is a one-hour version of ET's beloved nightly broadcast, and offers more in-depth coverage on the week's biggest entertainment stories. With Smith as host, the show will now broadcast from New York City.

"I've always loved telling Hollywood's stories and I'm beyond thrilled to continue to do that with y'all two more days a week," Smith shared. "There's nothing better than juicy celebrity news to get everyone talking, and I can't wait for ET Weekend to dig into every detail for fans across the world."

Chris Patey/CBS Media Ventures

Smith, who joined ET as a New York-based correspondent in 2019, has spent the last four years interviewing the city's finest celebrities: Sarah Jessica Parker, Robert De Niro, Jerry Seinfeld and more. As the host of ET Weekend, she will also continue to be a correspondent for the nightly broadcast throughout the week.

"Rachel has been a pivotal member of the ET team, serving as a vital link to the East Coast and infusing our broadcast with her passion and vibrant personality," Johnson said.

Previously, Smith co-hosted CBS' "New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash," the ABC syndicated weekly series "On The Red Carpet" and was a correspondent for both ABC's "Good Morning America" and "Nightline." She was crowned Miss USA 2007 and went on to represent the United States at Miss Universe 2007, where she placed 4th runner-up.

Smith will begin hosting duties for Entertainment Tonight Weekend on Saturday, Oct. 7.

Entertainment Tonight is co-hosted by Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner with Smith, Cassie DiLaura and Denny Directo as correspondents. Johnson serves as Executive Producer with Whitney Wallace and Leslie Kawaguchi as Co-Executive Producers.

