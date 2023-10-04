Angela White -- the model and actress formerly known as Blac Chyna -- is looking back at her time on the second season of Special Forces: World's Toughest Test, and her tense, fiery exchange with fellow contestant Brian Austin Green.

White recently sat down with ET's Nischelle Turner, and opened up about her time on the Fox reality series, which she said was "very intense."

One thing that made her time on the show harder seemed to be the way in which her other castmates, and those leading the training exercises, seemed to assume she was being difficult or giving them attitude.

"I felt like I didn't have attitude. That's just me, right? I didn't have attitude," she said. "I'm just like, just, straight faced. Let people know that you're serious about why you're here. But they took it as [having an] attitude."

It was a similar sentiment that Green seemed to express in an early episode of the season that led to White snapping at him in a tense moment that played out on air. Although White said the verbal sparring may have even been more intense than viewers realize.

"It was a little bit more drama than what you saw," White said. "And I was like, 'Hmmm, I wonder if they're gonna post the whole thing.' But, you know, it is what it is, and I felt like I wasn't sure if he was playing with me, like jokingly, or if he was trying to kind of like attack me and attack my character, so I'm gonna have like a defensive thing... I don't know him. He's just in a bunk right next to me."

"But I must say, we became really close and really cool after that," she added. "We got really cool after that. Even when I see him, it's like, 'Hey man!' You know, giving each other hugs and stuff.. We got really cool."

According to White, Green proved to be "actually really chill. He helped me out throughout the rest of the things that we had to do."

"[But] when you're in that moment and you're so used to being attacked, you know, like myself, you're gonna go in defense [mode], and I kinda like let it get the best of me," White added.

"Honestly, I wanted to see how far I [could] go," White later said of her motivation for joining the cast. "I watched season one and, you know, there's a difference between watching something on TV and actually doing it yourself."

"And I must say, it was very intense," she added. "But I'm glad I did it though."

Special Forces: World's Toughest Test airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.

