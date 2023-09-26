Blac Chyna is putting her love on the world stage! On Monday, the 35-year-old model -- real name Angela White -- went Instagram official with her new boyfriend, GRAMMY-winning producer and rapper Derrick Milano.

"❤️X🙏🏽 @derrickmilano," the TV personality simply captioned the post. In the pic, Angela sits on Derrick's lap as they look at each other and smile.

Derrick took to his respective Instagram account to share the news with his followers and celebrate their love.

"It hits different when you find your best friend & lover at the same time. ♾️🧩 Love you Angela 🤞🏾❤️," he wrote. For his post, the rapper shared a picture of the two laughing and showing off their smiles while he lifts Angela in the air.

Getty

Their announcement was met with love from their friends and followers.

"You're glowing from happiness ❤️," one user wrote.

"Happiness looking good on you Angela," another user added.

"Omfg this is amazing love this for her. 🥰," another said.

So far, Angela and Derrick, 29, have yet to share any details about their love story.

Angela was in previous relationships with Rob Kardashian, whom she shares 6-year-old daughter, Dream, and Tyga, who is the father of her 10-year-old son, King Cairo.

The Special Forces: World's Toughest Test star's latest bit of good news comes after a year of transformation. Last week, the reality TV star celebrated 1-year of sobriety. In addition, Angela has been open about her healing journey, which includes removing her past cosmetic work and getting closer to her faith.

Angela spoke to ET at the season 2 premiere of Fox's competition series, where she revealed that she is "actually still healing."

"I feel like it's a process," she said. "It's not just a one-time thing. We're constantly changing and evolving as humans."

As for what the competition taught her, Angela said she learned "that I do have more patience than I actually thought I had."

