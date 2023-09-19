Angela "Blac Chyna" White celebrated the one-year anniversary of her sobriety with an emotional reunion with her formerly estranged mother, Tokyo Toni.

The 35-year-old former reality TV star appeared on Tamron Hall's Monday episode, where the host helped her mark the milestone by presenting her with a purple "Congratulations" cake and a bouquet of flowers. White shared that her journey to sobriety has not been easy, but she felt accomplished that she has managed to maintain her sobriety.

"Not even a little shot, a little wine, a little this, nothing. Like, 'No, I'm good. No, I'm straight. I'll take a Red Bull,'" White told Hall, adding that what assists her sobriety is the idea of being able to support others through more than just financial means.

She added: "What helped me was bringing myself down to reality and then realizing, like, 'OK, am I hurting or helping other people around me?' And helping not with money or things like that but I didn't want to continue hurting the people around me or even have my kids grow up, seeing me doing this stuff."

When Hall surprised the mother of two -- who shares 10-year-old son, King Cairo, with ex Tyga and 6-year-old daughter, Dream, with ex Robert Kardashian -- with her mother's appearance, White became tearfully emotional. She explained that, although the pair reconciled earlier in the summer after being estranged, seeing Toni still makes her emotional due to the struggles they've faced to get to where their relationship stands today.

Toni was visibly proud of her daughter, telling Hall, "What it does for me to see her growth, because Hollywood, it does things to people. It changes you and to see her be different, meaning in a bad way, I had to go in to pull her out."

"Seeing her sober, no makeup, fillers gone, this is who I birthed. Angela," Toni added. "This is who I birthed. And she has, for everyone in the world to know, she has the biggest heart in the world. She has a very big heart."

White took to Instagram to celebrate her Sept. 14 anniversary, sharing photos of her happy self along with the cake she celebrated with, which featured the three legacies of Alcoholics Anonymous -- unity, recovery and service.

"I made up my mind on September 14, 2022 that I was done with the alcohol," she wrote in her caption. "This process is not easy but I did it, I plan on continuing practicing sobriety."

She went on to thank everyone who "has been supporting me with this part of my journey." She touted herself as "unstoppable, smart, beautiful, brave, a great mother, and a great friend."

Over the last year, White has been open about her self-care journey, which also includes undergoing numerous treatments to dissolve facial fillers and reversing her cosmetic surgeries, including breast reduction and removing silicone injections from her butt. Last month, White spoke to ET about why she opted to undo these cosmetic procedures.

Getty

"You have to think about it like this... I could look at you and make any assumption right until you start speaking to me. So my thing is before you even start talking to me or give me a chance I want you to see, 'OK this is a well-rounded woman,'" she said. "Not with these types of boobs and a big butt and the big lips. It put me in this category when that's really not who I am internally."

As for why she underwent the original procedures and opted to get several piercings and tattoos as well, she admitted that "it was always something to set a trend."

More recently, White spoke to ET at the season 2 premiere of Fox's competition series, Special Forces: World's Toughest Test, and she said she's "actually still healing."

"I feel like it's a process," she said about her healing process. "It's not just a one-time thing. We're constantly changing and evolving as humans."

As for what the competition taught her, White said she learned "that I do have more patience than I actually thought I had."

Special Forces: World's Toughest Test season 2 premieres Monday, Sept. 25 on Fox.

