Blac Chyna is continuing on her health and wellness journey as she takes another step toward fully dissolving her facial fillers.

On Monday, the 35-year-old model, whose real name is Angela White, shared a video posted to Instagram of her recent trip to Allure Laser Beauty & Wellness Spa in North Hollywood, California. On her Instagram Story, White thanks the certified physician assistant, Armita Amini -- shown dissolving her fillers in the video -- and explains that she regularly gets her treatments done at the spa.

"Thank you so much @armitaamini1 for reversing my face fillers. I'm taking them out and this was my sixth treatment overall," White wrote on the slides showing the procedure.

Allure posted the video to their page, writing, "Sometimes patients are unhappy with filler results, or the filler has been poorly injected, luckily Hylenex can dissolve fillers. We thank @blacchyna for trusting us over the years ♥️."

Blac Chyna Instagram Story

Back in March, the mother of two got candid about her recent journey to reversing her cosmetic surgeries, including a breast reduction, removing the silicone injections from her butt and fillers from her face.

Speaking with ET earlier this month, White shared that she wanted what people see on the outside to match who she is on the inside.

"You have to think about it like this... I could look at you and make any assumption right until you start speaking to me. So my thing is before you even start talking to me or give me a chance I want you to see, 'OK this is a well-rounded woman,'" she said. "Not with these types of boobs and a big butt and the big lips. It put me in this category when that's really not who I am internally."

As for why she underwent the original procedures and opted to get several piercings and tattoos as well, White admitted that "it was always something to set a trend."

"Even from my cheek piercings that I had, all the girls went and got that. I used to have the super low bangs, all the girls loved that," she said. "The tattoos and this and that and it's like one of those things to where it's like, 'Hey, look at me. Once you get to that 'Hey look at me' point it's like, 'What then?'"

While she's not working to have all of her tattoos removed, noting that there'd be "no way possible" to do so, she is getting rid of one piece of ink.

"It's just one specific tattoo that I wanted to remove. I'm getting it removed and I will tell you this, it stings very, very, very bad, but it's fast. It was definitely something personal," she said, before explaining of the tattoo, "I felt as though it was attracting the wrong energy on me."

Now, White says she sees "a beautiful woman" when she looks in the mirror. That's not just because of her physical changes, though, as White's transformation is also internal as she's begun focusing on giving back.

White is looking to give fans an even closer look at her journey. The model is gearing up to debut her fitness and diet brand, Hearts Pure Fitness.

As she told ET, she hopes people will see her as an example when they think about her nowadays.

"I'm pretty sure some of the stuff that you're going through I probably went through," she said of others struggling. "If I could come from out of it, you definitely could come from out of it."

