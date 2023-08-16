Blac Chyna is opening up about her co-parenting relationships with exes Tyga and Rob Kardashian.

In a new interview with ET's Nischelle Turner, Chyna, whose real name is Angela White, said she's in a good place with both of the fathers of her children. White shares King, 10, with the rapper, and Dream, 6, with Kardashian.

"I feel like with everything -- time heals everything, and people change, and situations change, and you get to see the situation for what it is, and the situation is Dream," White said of her once rocky relationship with Kardashian. "And also too, let's not leave out King and also co-parenting with Michael (Tyga) too, with King, so I feel like, as long as my kids are good and happy on both sides, that's all I care about as a parent."

She continued, "My kids are really smart, and they have common sense and they're like the sweetest people, like little people, so they're gonna be good, just them in general. I don't ever worry when they go over to the other parents' house, cause it's like, 'What are they doing over there?' But I'm like, 'Nah, my kids are good. They're pretty smart.'"

The 35-year-old model also commented on Rob's older sister, Khloe Kardashian's comments about being a third parent to Dream during a July episode of the family's Hulu reality series, The Kardashians.

"You have to think, too, they're so close, you know? Rob and Khloe. So of course, Dream's gonna be like [that] with True, you know what I mean? White said of her daughter's close relationship with Khoe's 5-year-old daughter.

In addition to making an overall lifestyle change -- from working out and removing facial fillers to strengthening her relationship with God -- White is also giving back. The reality TV star has recently teamed up with Caterina's Club, a non-profit organization run by celebrity chef, Bruno Serato, that provides warm meals, affordable housing assistance, and job training to homeless and low-income families throughout Southern California.

"It's important to me because I feel like I can bring more light into a situation that's literally right underneath our noses," White said of working with the non-profit. "Growing up, I didn't have a silver spoon, and it's a lot of kids that are not privileged to even just have a meal, so, I feel like this is really important to bring awareness to our community, because a lot of stuff is happening underneath our nose, and if I can be a vessel to shed light on the situation, then by all means, use me."

The Special Forces: World's Toughest Test star continued, "I'm just really grateful to be a part of this, and I feel like In the past, I probably would have overlooked it. We all know this is something that's going on, but we're so busy in our lives that we don't want to take time to help or do certain situations to help the things that are happening in our community."

White added, "And when I came across Chef Bruno, I was just like really inspired by his story, because it's not about how you start off, it's about continuing to do it, and like meaning it from your heart and standing for something and not falling for anything, so for me it was very touching to even meet up with him and share a kitchen space with someone who's inspiration not just to me, but I'm pretty sure to the kids and to the parents and to God."

