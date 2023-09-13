Blac Chyna knows that her kiddos will be set for a future in the entertainment industry, but that doesn't mean she's ready for them to jump in just yet.

The 35-year-old model and TV personality, who now goes by her birth name Angela White, spoke with ET's Deidre Behar at the season 2 premiere of Fox's competition series, Special Forces: World's Toughest Test, about her two kids — Dream Kardashian, whom she shares with ex Rob Kardashian, and King Cairo, whom she shares with ex Tyga.

Speaking specifically about 6-year-old Dream, Angela told ET, "First of all, I'm going to let her do whatever she wants once she's of age. But if it's something that she's into, I'll support it, 100 percent."

Angela is aware that her children have been in the spotlight for the entirety of their lives, with Dream being regularly featured on Hulu's The Kardashians alongside aunts Khloé Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, and Kourtney Kardashian.

"The good luxury part of that is I've been there, done that, along with her aunties and her dad," Angela said of the Kardashian family. "She'll be good if she decides to do that."

Blac Chyna/Instagram

But that doesn't mean that the mother of two necessarily wants her kids in show business while they're still minors.

"I feel like just in general, my kids are gonna burn out from TVs and paparazzi and this and that," she explained. "I like for them to be sheltered and have their imagination. That's really important for me. The kids grow up so fast. Childhood is so short."

She added of her children, "They have the opportunity to be kids and go to school and go play and put slime everywhere."

ET

As for Angela competing on Special Forces, she told ET that the show pushed her limits. In season 2 of the show, Angela and the other recruits take on the harsh reality of winter warfare by training on the mountains of New Zealand where the terrain and freezing temperatures are brutal and the tasks feel like torture. The celebrities face the ice breaker drill where they are submerged into a frozen lake to find their body temperature plummeting to near hypothermic levels. They also attempt a treacherous ravine crossing atop a 4,700-foot snowcapped mountain peak as well as an emergency escape out of a helicopter submerged deep in icy waters.

"I wanted to sign myself up to honestly push my limits, test myself to see how far I could go," she shared. "I actually got further than I thought I was going to get… I do have more patience than I actually thought I had."

As for which of her kids she could see one day competing on the show, Angela said Dream has her vote.

"She's actually quite the daredevil. If I had to pick between both of my kids — King or Dream — to do Special Forces in the future, a long, long, long time from now, I would have to say it would be Dream," she said.

As for her future on TV, Angela said that she has multiple projects in the works.

"I'm actually working on two TV shows right now — one is a cooking show and another reality show," she revealed, adding, "Nothing's off limits."

Angela is joined on Special Forces by actress Tara Reid, Vanderpump Rules star Tom Sandoval, Dance Moms alum JoJo Siwa, NFL star Dez Bryant, Chrisley Knows Best star Savannah Chrisley, Beverly Hills, 90210 actor Brian Austin Green, NBA champ Robert Horry, Olympians Erin Jackson and Bodie Miller, The Osbournes star Jack Osbourne, food and travel influencer Kelly Rizzo, and Bachelor Nation alums Tyler Cameron and Nick Viall.

Special Forces: World's Toughest Test season 2 premieres Monday, Sept. 25 on Fox.

RELATED CONTENT: