Blac Chyna -- who now goes by her birth name, Angela White -- claims to be selling off her personal belongings in an effort to make ends meet financially, according to new court documents in connection to her ongoing custody battle with Tyga.

In the docs, obtained Monday by ET, Chyna says that she's made over $178,000 this year from selling her personal items including clothes, purses and shoes via the online consignment platform The Real Real and to friends and family members as her business sales are "plummeting."

"This profit has somewhat supplemented my plummeting business sales, but it is only a temporary solution as I will eventually run out of items that I can sell," she states.

Chyna and Tyga -- born Michael Ray Nguyen-Stevenson -- are currently embroiled in a custody dispute over their 10-year-old son, King Cairo, with Chyna seeking joint child custody, visitation of King, and for Tyga to pay her attorneys' fees and costs in the amount of $125,000.

"I have Saturdays to Mondays and Respondent has Monday to Saturday," Chyna writes of their current custody arrangement. "I am seeking to have Fridays to Mondays."

The 35-year-old model says that she currently only gets 24 hours a week with King and claims that her 33-year-old rapper ex "refuses to directly communicate with her, share his contact information, or give her an address for where King lives." Additionally, she alleges that Tyga’s holding back important information on King’s health, safety and welfare, such as the location of his school and his prescriptions.

She is requesting that she and Tyga communicate every 24 hours through an app and that all information be exchanged regarding King’s health, education, doctors and welfare including addresses of principals, nannies, tutors and more.

"My intent and desire has always been to keep issues related to our son private and out of the eyes of the media. In fact, at my direction, my attorney attempted to settle this entire matter, without a request for fees or child support, on Sept. 12, 2023 when my attorney sent Respondent’s counsel a settlement proposal requesting the very same orders I am seeking now. I have been left with no choice but to file this motion and seek orders," she states in the doc. "Respondent is far more successful than I am. I am certain he has far more income and assets than I do. While we have not propounded discovery, as it was never our desire to go down that rabbit hole, I am left with no choice but to request an attorney fee contribution from Respondent."

In addition to King, Chyna also shares a 6-year-old daughter, Dream Kardashian, with ex-fiancé Rob Kardashian.

In an interview with ET last month, Chyna opened up about keeping her kids out of the entertainment business until they are 18.

Speaking specifically about Dream, Chyna told ET, "First of all, I'm going to let her do whatever she wants once she's of age. But if it's something that she's into, I'll support it, 100 percent."

Chyna is aware that her children have been in the spotlight for the entirety of their lives, with Dream being regularly featured on Hulu's The Kardashians alongside aunts Khloé Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, and Kourtney Kardashian.

"The good luxury part of that is I've been there, done that, along with her aunties and her dad," Angela said of the Kardashian family. "She'll be good if she decides to do that."

But that doesn't mean that the mother of two necessarily wants her kids in show business while they're still minors.

"I feel like just in general, my kids are gonna burn out from TVs and paparazzi and this and that," she explained. "I like for them to be sheltered and have their imagination. That's really important for me. The kids grow up so fast. Childhood is so short."

For her part, Chyna recently joined Fox's competition series, Special Forces: World's Toughest Test. As for her future on TV, she told ET that she has multiple projects in the works.

"I'm actually working on two TV shows right now — one is a cooking show and another reality show," she revealed, adding, "Nothing's off limits."

She also recently went public with a new romance, revealing on Instagram that she's dating GRAMMY-winning producer and rapper Derrick Milano.

