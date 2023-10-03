Angela White -- the model and actress formerly known as Blac Chyna -- has a lot on her plate as she navigates balancing her personal and professional lives, and fighting for custody of her children.

White recently sat down with ET's Nischelle Turner, and opened up about the many new life developments that have been at the center of her focus -- including a burgeoning romance with a new man, Derrick Milano.

"We've been together actually a little over four months, but we've been knowing each other since 2019," White explained, adding, "I've met his family, he's met my family. I actually just travelled to go see my mom... we went to go visit her, and my mom loves Derrick."

"And my mama don't like nobody so I'm like, 'Thank you!'" White added with a laugh.

The relationship comes amid news that White has been selling personal belongings to make money and stay afloat. However, the reality star says it's largely a matter of wanting to rid her life of the clutter of unnecessary possessions, and those that keep her tethered to a point in her past she wants to move on from.

"I feel like a lot of things hold energy, right? And we had discussed this before, I just kind of wanted a fresh start," White said. "And I don't think nothing's wrong with selling your old stuff."

"I feel like, at this point in my life, I don't really value materialistic things," she added. "Yeah, it looks nice, but it's like, why go out and grind and hustle for this money to go and spend it on something that could potentially just disappear?"

"You might leave it somewhere, somebody could rob you, steal from you and all of that. That's why I kind of like also stepped away from wearing a lot of flashy jewelry," she added. "I feel like I'm a target already, so why even bring more attention to myself?"

White already has a lot on her mind as she's become embroiled in a custody dispute with her ex, Tyga, over their 10-year-old son, King Cairo.

In court documents obtained by ET on Tuesday, White is asking the court to order Tyga to pay her legal bills, and is asking for her parental rights to be expanded with regard to their son. This includes a request for more visitation and more transparency when it comes to information regarding King's health and living situation.

"The most important thing for me right now is battling my custody case to get my son, King," White told ET. "Once that's out the way, I feel like I can go onto the next thing, but that right now is my main priority. My kids are my main priority... [and] I'm not gonna give up, at all. Moms don't give up on their kids."

Apart from King, White is also the mother of a 6-year-old daughter, Dream, with ex Rob Kardashian.

According to White, her kids are also the main reason she decided to deactivate her OnlyFans account earlier this year.

"I will never go back on OnlyFans," White said, adding that the money she made doesn't outweigh the negative aspects, in her opinion. "As fast as [the money] comes, as fast it goes. And also, too, it comes with a lot of negativity, you know? My kids are getting older, they see all these things, and I'm just not going out like that."

Instead of OnlyFans, White has turned her focus on evolving her beauty brand, acting, and building her own personal brand -- recently, by participating in the second season of the Fox reality competition series, Special Forces: World's Toughest Test.

"Honestly, I wanted to see how far I [could] go," White said of her motivation for joining the cast. "I watched season 1 and, you know, there's a difference between watching something on TV and actually doing it yourself."

"And I must say, it was very intense," she added. "But I'm glad I did it though."

Special Forces: World's Toughest Test airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.

RELATED CONTENT: