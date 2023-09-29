Tom Sandoval is still dealing with the aftermath of his mistakes. The controversial Vanderpump Rules star breaks into tears over letting his family down in ET's exclusive sneak peek of a new episode from Special Forces: World's Toughest Test. The reality star became somewhat of a reality villain when revelations surfaced earlier this year that he cheated on his girlfriend, Ariana Madix, with their mutual friend, Rachel Leviss.

The highly publicized scandal among the Vanderpump Rules stars was quickly labeled Scandoval, and a few months later in May, Leviss and Sandoval called off their relationship.

"One of the big reasons why I'm here is I let down my family and other people whose last name is Sandoval," the TV personality says in the Special Forces clip. "I tarnished the name, and I want to bring some honor back to that name."

In the clip, Sandoval and the remaining Special Forces recruits are tasked with submerging themselves in icy water and learning to maintain composure in life-threatening conditions. With his whole body in an ice-encrusted lake, Sandoval struggles to breathe as he attempts to complete the challenge.

Per the release, the recruits will also simulate infiltrating enemy infrastructure by racing each other down a 330-foot dam.

Sandoval appears on Special Forces alongside fellow celebrities Dez Bryant, Tyler Cameron, Savannah Chrisley, Blac Chyna, Brian Austin Green, Robert Horry, Erin Jackson, Bode Miller, Jack Osbourne, Tara Reid, Kelly Rizzo, JoJo Siwa, Nick Viall, Rudy Reyes, Mark "Billy" Billingham, Jason "Foxy" Fox and Jovon "Q" Quarles.

Sandoval has been especially candid about his struggles with mental health following the affair, recently saying he battled suicidal thoughts after the cheating scandal became public. The confession came during the inaugural episode of his new podcast, Everybody Loves Tom.

Sandoval recalled a chance encounter with the late Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington just days before Bennington's tragic suicide in July 2017. He expressed that he could never understand why Bennington had taken his own life until he found himself grappling with the same dark thoughts.

A new episode of Special Forces: World's Toughest Test will air Monday, Oct. 2 on Fox.

RELATED CONTENT: