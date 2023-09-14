Savannah Chrisley is not a fan of Tom Sandoval.

So much so that Chrisley, a contestant alongside the Vanderpump Rules star on this season of Fox's intense reality series, Special Forces: World's Toughest Test, tells ET's Deidre Behar that she thinks Sandoval is a "ho" who deserved the fallout from Scandoval.

"Honestly, he brought it on himself,” the 26-year-old reality TV star says, referring to the end of Sandoval’s relationship with Ariana Madix after it was revealed he cheated on her with Rachel Leviss, which all unfolded on season 10 of Vanderpump Rules. "He was a ho. So like, ho's get what's coming to 'em, OK? So, like, I didn't really connect with him just because I didn’t really watch the show. I knew of the drama, obviously."

She adds, "Everyone knew of it, and I was like, I would've kicked your a** if I was her. But, like, we didn't really-- we connected one time and that's when I told him to lay his a** down. So that was about it."

The Chrisley Knows Best star says that although she didn’t connect with Sandoval, she did connect with other celebrities on the show. "He just wasn't someone that I really connected with, you know? I don't know. I connected with, like, a core group of people, and I mean, hey, each your own," she says.

In addition to Sandoval, Chrisley is joined on Special Forces by actress Tara Reid, model Blac Chyna, Dance Moms alum JoJo Siwa, NFL star Dez Bryant, Beverly Hills, 90210 actor Brian Austin Green, NBA champ Robert Horry, Olympians Erin Jackson and Bodie Miller, The Osbournes star Jack Osbourne, food and travel influencer Kelly Rizzo, and Bachelor Nation alums Tyler Cameron and Nick Viall.

"I'm in, like, this yes era, so I'm gonna say yes to any opportunity that comes my way and I also wanted to find a way to connect with my parents and that's what this show did. Like, they can watch it when it airs," Chrisley shares about what motivated her to do Special Forces.

Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley were convicted on fraud charges in November 2022 and reported to prison in January. Todd is serving his 12-year prison sentence in Pensacola, Florida, while Julie is serving a seven-year sentence in Lexington, Kentucky. The pair was also ordered to pay more than $17 million in restitution as part of their conviction. They are both appealing the conviction.

"They don't get to speak [to one another] which is another issue within our system. I mean, not only have they taken them away from their family, but also they don’t even get to speak to each other. They've been together almost 30 years now, but they were not the type of parents that had friends or went on trips with the girls, went on trips with the guys. That didn’t happen. It was the two of them," Chrisley tells ET.

She adds, "This is the longest they've ever been without speaking to each other, and It’s a challenge. I mean, it’s kind of-- like obviously it’s not what they want, you know? They would be speaking to each other all the time if they could. But they're just not, they're not allowed."

In an interview with ET last month, Todd and Julie's lawyer, Jay Surgent, revealed that Savannah is working to help pay off her parents' debts. Though he did not say how, Surgent noted that the Unlocked With Savannah Chrisley host is creative when it comes to developing projects.

Savannah shoulders the responsibility of raising her 10-year-old sister, Chloe, and her younger brother, 17-year-old Grayson, in the wake of her parents being sentenced to a combined 19 years in prison.

"I think for me I'm just in a place right now where I have to show up. Like, that's what it is and I have two kids that are looking at everything I do and so if I can show them, like, that you show up in the toughest of times and you go outside of your comfort zone and you just put one foot in front of the other," she tells ET. "I just wanted them to see, like, I'm doing everything I possibly can do to make sure their lives don’t change."

She adds, "So whether that’s taking a job that takes me, you know, across the country or across the world then that's what you do. And just everything now that I do I think of them when I make a decision."

Last month, Chrisley took to Instagram and posted a couple of photos of her and Chloe smiling at her new school. Chrisley donned a denim jacket and black jeans while Chloe sported a white flowery dress. A row of lockers served as their backdrop. In the next photo, Chloe's proudly wearing her school uniform.

"Our sweet Coco is off to 5th grade!! My heart is so happy 😭 as we walked through her new school yesterday all I could do is cry," Chrisley captioned her post. "Chloe has gone through A LOT of change but throughout the change she has made so much progress! I am beyond blessed for her to be in an environment that encourages growth, love, and acceptance!"

In season 2 of Special Forces, Chrisley and the other recruits take on the harsh reality of winter warfare by training on the mountains of New Zealand where the terrain and freezing temperatures are brutal and the tasks feel like torture. The celebrities face the ice breaker drill where they are submerged into a frozen lake to find their body temperature plummeting to near hypothermic levels. They also attempt a treacherous ravine crossing atop a 4,700-foot snowcapped mountain peak as well as an emergency escape out of a helicopter submerged deep in icy waters.

The cast will compete under the watchful eyes of directing staff agents Rudy Reyes, Mark "Billy" Billingham, Jason "Foxy" Fox, and Jovon "Q" Quarles, all former special-forces operatives.

Season 2 of Special Forces: World's Toughest Test premieres Sept. 25 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.

