Savannah Chrisley Shares Photo From Chloe's First Day of 5th Grade

Savannah Chrisley is having all the feels after sending Chloe off on her first day of fifth grade at a new school.

The Unlocked With Savannah Chrisley host took to Instagram on Wednesday and posted a couple of photos of her and her 10-year-old sister smiling at her new school. Savannah donned a denim jacket and black jeans while Chloe sported a white flowery dress. A row of lockers served as their backdrop. In the next photo, Chloe's proudly wearing her school uniform.

"Our sweet Coco is off to 5th grade!! My heart is so happy 😭 as we walked through her new school yesterday all I could do is cry," Savannah captioned her post. "Chloe has gone through A LOT of change but throughout the change she has made so much progress! I am beyond blessed for her to be in an environment that encourages growth, love, and acceptance!"

Fans dropped sweet comments in the post. One fan commended Savannah for setting a prime big-sister example. The fan commented, "You are the best big sister she could have. My sister was also like a mom to me, I lost her when I was 13 and I’m 41 now. I still think of her everyday and how much she sacrificed to be there for me. Even though our time together was short. She made the biggest impact on my life. I’m certain Chloe will feel the same way."

Another fan added, "5th grade? Where does time go? 🥹 she is so precious and you’re doing such a great job, Savannah!!"

Savannah's shouldered the responsibility of raising Chloe and her other younger sibling, 17-year-old Grayson, in wake of her parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, being sentenced to a combined 19 years in prison, after being convicted of federal tax crimes.

Just last month, Savannah shared a special message dedicated to her younger siblings.

"What my world spins around ❤️ I’m not their mom. I’m not their dad. I’m their sister and I get to love and guide them through life. Being a bonus parent is TOUGH…no one could ever add up to their parents. But these kiddos have shown me so much love, patience, grace, understanding, and appreciation! Helping to raise these two kiddos is the hardest but most rewarding job I will ever have. I’ve always said, “God meant for me to be a mama!”… little did I know, the journey would start a little sooner than expected! But luckily, I have had THE MOST AMAZING mama in the world to learn from! Because of her I can do this," she wrote next to a video from their photo shoot that was set to Brett Young's "Weekend's Look a Little Different These Days."

In February, Savannah, who is now dedicating herself to criminal justice reform, got candid about the ups and downs that come with being a full-time parent to her siblings.

"Right now, where I’m at with Chloe and Grayson and my story…I had a conversation with my dad and he said, 'This is going to be the hardest, but most rewarding thing you've ever done,'" she shared. "I’m starting to see that. It’s so crazy because I went from a place, sitting in the same chair thinking about how mad I was at God, 'Why would you allow all these things to happen?'…Now I’m in a place of such peace."

RELATED CONTENT:

Savannah Chrisley Cringes After Sister Chloe Spits Out Retainer This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Savannah Chrisley on How Dad Todd's Appearance Has Changed in Prison

Savannah Chrisley on Being 'Bonus Parent' to Her Younger Siblings

Chase Chrisley Says Todd's Prison Conditions are a 'Nightmare'

Related Gallery