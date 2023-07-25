Chase Chrisley and sister Savannah Chrisley claim that their incarcerated parents -- Todd and Julie Chrisley -- are being kept in "inhumane conditions" while serving time in prison.

Chase recently joined Savannah for a new episode of her podcast, Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley, and opened up about how he recently visited his dad in prison.

"You went and saw Dad, and you got to hear about the cluster of everything going on at his facility," Savannah said during their chat.

"It's a nightmare," Chase said.

Todd and Julie were convicted on fraud charges in November 2022 and reported to prison in January. Todd is serving his 12-year prison sentence in Pensacola, Florida, while Julie is serving a seven-year sentence in Lexington, Kentucky. They are both appealing the conviction.

"They both have no air conditioning," Chase claimed. "They are both in states where it gets to be 100+ degrees, and there's no air conditioning."

Savannah claimed that their mom "has rattlesnakes just casually slithering on the floor in front of her" and has allegedly seen snakes in her cell, around her bed."

"I don't care if you killed somebody, if you're in a government facility, you should have air conditioning," Chase said, before acknowledging how many people don't seem to have sympathy for those who have been incarcerated.

"At the end of the day, it's my parents. I mean, I don't [expect] anyone else to feel bad for them," Chase said. "[People] don't have any sympathy until they're in the situation and it's their loved one."

For Savannah, the experience of watching her parents serve time behind bars has been difficult and surreal.

"It's just crazy to sit and watch Mom and Dad go through that," she shared. "But luckily, they have the fight in them"

"They're strong, and they have remained loyal to each other, they love each other," Chase added. "They are strong individuals. They weren't built to break and this, for damn sure, isn't going to break them."

The podcast episode came out on the same day that Chase also revealed on his Instagram story that he and his fiancée, Emmy Medders, have called it quits.

"Everybody has been asking a lot of questions regarding Emmy and myself," he wrote. "We both agreed to part ways and move on with our lives separately. Thank you for respecting our privacy."

Emmy has yet to publicly speak out about the split. Both the reality television star and the spa owner have removed all traces of each other from their respective social media accounts. Chase's siblings, including Savannah, no longer follow Emmy on social media.

Check out the video below to hear more.

Chase Chrisley Splits With Fiancée Emmy Medders After Years-Long Romance This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

RELATED CONTENT:

Chase Chrisley Announces Split From Fiancée Emmy Medders

Savannah Chrisley Talks Documentary Rumors After Lindsie Slams Project

Lindsie Chrisley Slams Documentary on Her Family as 'Not Fair'

Savannah Chrisley Shares Why Julie Nearly Didn't Marry Todd While Pregnant With Chase