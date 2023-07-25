Chase Chrisley Announces Split From Fiancée Emmy Medders

Chase Chrisley's engagement and relationship with fiancée Emmy Medders is over.

The Chrisley Knows Best star took to his Instagram Story on Tuesday to share the news.

"Everybody has been asking a lot of questions regarding Emmy and myself," he wrote. "We both agreed to parts ways and move on with our lives separately. Thank you for respecting our privacy."

Emmy has yet to publicly speak out about the split. Both the reality television star and the spa owner have removed all traces of each other from their respective social media accounts. Chase's siblings, including sister, Savannah Chrisley, no longer follow Emmy on social media.

Chase, 27, and Emmy, 26, got engaged in October 2022, following two years of on-again, off-again dating.

At the time of their engagement, Chase shared pictures from the special moment and penned a message to his then-fiancée.

"I am the luckiest man in the world, being able to call you mine forever is a blessing straight from God," he captioned his post. "You are the sunshine when it’s dark, you are the rain when it’s dry. I love you more than life itself and can’t wait to live forever with you! To you my love! Thank you for taking me FOREVER!!"

In February, Chase and Emmy packed on the PDA during a romantic vacation in Miami, Florida. The trip came shortly after his parents, Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley were sentenced to a combined 19 years in federal prison, following tax fraud.

Chase's split from Emmy comes as he and his younger sister, Savannah, are on the outs with their older sister, Lindsie Chrisley. In June, Lindsie opened up about unfollowing and blocking her siblings on social media in the wake of an argument.

"Well, since I'm being v[ery] honest. I blocked everyone in an argument since I didn't want to deal with it," she wrote in response to a question about why she and her siblings don't follow one another. "So it's my fault. My b."

