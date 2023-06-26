Lindsie Chrisley alleged on Monday that a fight had occurred between her and her siblings, adding that she blocked them on social media. The Chrisley Knows Best alum revealed the update during a Q&A on Instagram Live but didn't detail the reasoning for the disagreement.

"Well, since I'm being v[ery] honest. I blocked everyone in an argument since I didn't want to deal with it," she wrote in response to a question about why she and her siblings don't follow one another. "So it's my fault. My b."

Chrisley added that there's "no drama though, everything is fine. We are all fine."

Currently, Lindsie's Instagram does not follow her sister, Savannah Chrisley, or her brothers, Grayson and Chase Chrisley. She does still follow her brother, Kyle Chrisley.

Instagram

Lindsie's father and stepmother, Todd and July Chrisley, are currently serving separate sentences for tax fraud following their conviction last year. In an April episode of Lindsie's Southern Tea podcast, the reality star spoke up about why she's yet to visit her stepmom in prison.

"I have not been to Lexington to visit her yet. There was a different process that I had to go through and the process at her facility looks very different than the process at my dad's facility," Lindsie explained. "I sent in all of my paperwork and have yet to hear back regarding the visiting, so it's been a little bit frustrating."

Lindsie added that "the attempts to try and communicate have been a lot different than communication with my dad," who's currently serving out his prison sentence in Florida.

"There's no hiding aspect of anything," Lindsie, whom Todd shares with his ex, Teresa Terry, said. "I don't want anybody reading into something that is just simply not there."

Rosie O'Donnell Speaks Out in Support of the Menendez Brothers After Becoming 'Very Close' to Lyle This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

RELATED VIDEO:

Savannah Chrisley Explains Why She's Scared of Marriage

Todd and Julie Chrisley's Son: Prison Sentence Is 'Worse' Than Death

Savannah Chrisley on Mental Health Struggles, Past Attempt at Suicide

Related Gallery