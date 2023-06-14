For Savannah Chrisley, there's a lot she still has to figure out for herself when it comes to relationships, commitment and marriage.

The reality star opened up about her trepidation toward tying the knot during a new episode of her podcast, Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley, while speaking with her guest, musician Lindsay Ell.

"It's so hard, because in the south, too, you experience this [viewpoint] like, 'You should be married. You should have kids,'" the 25-year-old reality star shared. "[But] I say the thought of marriage scares me more than kids."

For Chrisley -- who was previously engaged to longtime boyfriend Nic Kerdiles until their public split in September 2020 -- there's something about marriage that feels like it equates to a loss of autonomy.

"I don't know if it's maybe -- and this is gonna sound so bad -- but I think maybe because kids, you're in control of, you know?" Chrisley suggested. "So if I were to have a kid, it's my responsibility to take care of them and I make sure they get from point A to point B."

"But with marriage, it's kind of like you're giving over a part of yourself to someone," she added. "So they have the ability to hurt you."

Chrisley added of marriage, and that feeling of having to give up a degree of control, "It's a weird thing I'm still trying to figure out in my mind."

"I think if you choose the right person, it should never feel like that," Ell shared. "Not saying that love isn't hard -- and I've never been married, and I'm not saying that marriage isn't hard -- but if you choose the right person, it's like a partnership."

"And you have to have to choose someone that you can grow with," Chrisley replied.

Recently, Chrisley was romantically linked to country singer Nate Smith. However, after a brief flirtation, Chrisley revealed that the timing for them just didn't work out.

"It was such a great experience. I mean, I have literally nothing to say about him other than having so much respect for him," Chrisley shared during an episode of her podcast back in May. "It was just a tough situation for everyone involved."

"I think it was really hard because there were ways that we connected, so great. But then also, it's so hard for anyone to understand the level of trauma that's going on in my life right now," Chrisley added -- referring to how her parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, are currently serving years-long sentences in prison after being convicted of fraud.

"Also his career... is freakin' taking off! I mean, playing sold-out stadium tours. It's crazy!" she added. "No one deserves the success more than he does."

