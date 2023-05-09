Savannah Chrisley Shares Heartbreaking Text From Chloe About Julie's First Mother's Day in Prison
Savannah Chrisley revealed the heartbreaking text her 10-year-old sister, Chloe, sent her less than a week before Mother's Day.
Savannah took to her Instagram Story on Monday and shared how Chloe is feeling about her first Mother's Day without Julie Chrisley, who is currently serving seven years in a federal penitentiary in Lexington, Kentucky, for her role in a federal tax fraud case. Todd Chrisley is also behind bars, serving a 12-year sentence in Pensacola, Florida.
In her story, Savannah shared a screenshot of the text Chloe sent her. Savannah overlayed the screenshot with the text, "The things no one talks about..." before revealing what Chloe sent her.
“I’m sad [crying emoji] mom will not be here for Mother’s Day," the text message read.
In the latest episode of her Unlocked podcast, Savannah revealed she's in talks about an upcoming new show. She said she started filming on Friday, and while she couldn't divulge specific details about who she partnered with or where fans can watch it, Savannah did reveal the show will be an intimate look at her new life with her parents behind bars. Savannah also said the show will focus on how her immediate family's handling the new circumstances dealt to them.
"You're gonna see how my grandparents are dealing with things, how Chase and I are dealing with things. Him and the wedding process, how I do not necessarily agree with it," Savannah said. "You're going to see literally every single aspect, and there is no holding back, including Chloe asking me what tampons are. She informed me that she must be prepared for when that day comes."
Savannah also shared that fans are able to email and write to her parents while they're locked up. She said her parents do, in fact, already receive a ton of fan mail. In her podcast episode last week, Savannah said Todd and Julie, who have been married for three decades, have not spoken to each other since reporting to prison four months ago.
"I don't think there's a single letter that goes by that she does not say how much she misses my dad," she said. "They don't get to talk. So we're like, what, four months in, almost, and being together almost 30 years and not going a day without speaking, to now going on four months is a lot."
