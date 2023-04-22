Savannah Chrisley went on a rant against Southwest Airlines, claiming an attendant manning the airline's airport kiosk kicked her off the flight. A rep for the airline, however, tells ET she told a "different story."

The podcast host took to her Instagram Stories on Thursday and posted several videos explaining she was supposed to be on a flight home but instead missed her flight and was forced to board another flight with a connecting stop in Baltimore. Chrisley claimed the trouble started when the attendant told her she had to check her bag and couldn't take it as a carry-on.

"So I officially know why everyone hates Southwest so much," she began her video.

She then panned her video to show the attendant who allegedly kicked her off the flight, and she also named him before calling him "awful" and an "a**hole."

"So, I went to board my flight to get on and he told me that I had to check my bag," Chrisley said. "I was like, 'OK. I'm gonna, if you don't mind, I'm gonna take my bag on the flight [and] see if I can make it fit and if not, I'll check it.' His exact words were, 'No, that's not happening.'"

"I was like, 'OK, well, let's go ahead and put a tag on it in case I have to check it, but I would love to see if there's any room for it,'" she continued, "and he goes, 'You're being an unruly passenger.'"

Chrisley went on to claim that the pilot "was standing next to me" and allegedly told the attendant "he needed to calm down and that he was going to find a place for my bag."

The podcast host, whose parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, are serving a combined 19-year prison sentence following their federal tax fraud case conviction, went on to claim that "the Southwest attendant literally looked at the pilot -- the man who is flying our plane and is responsible for our safety, the most important person within the Southwest Airlines -- he looked at him and said, 'Stay out of it.'"

Chrisley then claimed the attendant told her she's not getting on the flight.

A rep for Southwest Airlines tells ET it's aware of Chrisley's video and it's "looking into the situation." That being said, the rep went on to say, "Our initial reports indicate a different story than the one from the Customer's account, as she arrived at the gate late in the boarding process and repeatedly insulted our Employee after being asked to gate-check her bag."

The rep continued, "As a result, the Customer was denied boarding on her original flight, and we booked her on a later flight the same day."

Chrisley admitted in her Story that she insulted the attendant after the pilot got involved.

"Now, I'm not gonna lie, when this Southwest attendant told the pilot to calm down, I told the Southwest attendant that there was no need for him to be an a**hole today," she said. "And then he threw me off the flight."

Chrisley also claimed she told the attendant she had to get to her 10-year-old sister at home that night, but that the attendant allegedly told her, "I don't care."

She went on to trash the airline and implored the "good-looking" pilot to switch airlines, and she also had a parting shot for the flight attendant.

"I told him that I hope he found a better purpose for his life," Chrisley said in her video. "Maybe I shouldn't have said it. But the devil came over me and then Jesus did not come out."

Chrisley claimed she's "never flying" Southwest again and that the airline should "get your s**t together because your airline sucks majorly."

ET has reached out to Southwest for comment.

