Savannah Chrisley expressed sorrow and a bit of frustration at the fact that her parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, who have been married for three decades, have not spoken to each other in almost four months.

During the latest episode of her Unlocked podcast, Savannah revealed her mother recently handed her 30 to 40 handwritten letters after recently visiting her in prison. The letters contained Julie's daily accounts, what she has been going through and how she feels about missing her husband, Todd.

"She actually sent me 30 to 40 days' worth of letters. It was just like her daily diary, journal," Savannah said. "I'll eventually put them out, read them at some point to give people updates on how they are doing and what was going through their minds."

"I don't think there's a single letter that goes by that she does not say how much she misses my dad," she continued. "They don't get to talk. So we're like, what, four months in, almost, and being together almost 30 years and not going a day without speaking, to now going on four months is a lot."

Todd is serving 12 years in federal prison in Pensacola, Florida, and Julie is serving seven years in federal prison on Lexington, Kentucky, following their convictions in their federal tax fraud case. Savannah lamented a system that is "prohibiting" her parents from speaking to each other.

"It's tough," she added. "It was a lot to read. It was tough to see the accounts of her day and things she's scared of or nervous about. Just, all the thoughts that go through her mind and not having my dad with her, that's the biggest thing. It's tough."

Savannah said she is, however, allowed to spend upward of seven hours with her parents when she does visit them, which can be taxing from having to make the long drives to their respective prison facilities. But when she does get there, she doesn't have to talk to her parents though a glass divider. She gets to hug them, laugh and cry with them and spend a good amount of time with them.

"As sucky as the situation is, you have to find a win or else there's gonna be no way to get through the day," she said.

Savannah also opened up about her life being "on hold" while her parents serve out their sentence, adding she can't get into a serious relationship because she doesn't have the "emotional capacity or time" to give other than to herself and her two younger siblings, 16-year-old brother, Grayson, and 10-year-old sister, Chloe.

It's an issue Savannah's previously spoken about on her podcast.

"It's hard, it's extremely...," Savannah told her guest, Andrew Jannakos, as they discussed the relationship he had with his adopted son when he first began dating his wife, Kat Jannakos.

"I'm helping to raise my 10-year-old sister and 16-year old-brother and I'm trying to date," she said. "And I'm like, 'What do you do with them?' The 16-year-old, he drives and all that, but the 10-year-old I'm like, 'You gotta maybe come have dinner with me.'"

