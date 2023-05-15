Mother's Day hit hard for Savannah Chrisley this year. The 25-year-old reality star is opening up about marking the holiday while her mom, Julie Chrisley, is incarcerated.

"Mother's Day - this one hit hard!" she wrote on Instagram. "I've been DREADING the holidays. First it was Easter, then Dad's birthday, now Mother's Day, and on the 17th it will be Gray's 17th birthday. A lot of firsts happening... and frankly... I HATE IT! I'm angry! I hold it all in pretty well... I've mastered the art of compartmentalizing. I may be 25... but I miss my mama so bad my heart hurts."

Savannah has been filling in as the primary guardian for her brother, Grayson, and her niece, Chloe, while her parents are behind bars. Julie is currently serving seven years in a federal penitentiary in Lexington, Kentucky, for her role in a federal tax fraud case. Todd Chrisley is also behind bars, serving a 12-year sentence in Pensacola, Florida.

"For those [who] have misconceptions of who JULIE CHRISLEY is… let me help you - SHE IS an OUTSTANDING mother, SHE IS and even more AMAZING wife, SHE IS an even better daughter, SHE IS one hell of a friend, SHE IS a woman of God, SHE IS a breast cancer survivor, SHE IS a mother to more than just the children she birthed, SHE IS loyal, SHE IS fierce, SHE IS… EVERYTHING that I hope to be," Savannah continued her Instagram caption, posted alongside a video slideshow set to the Kacey Musgraves song, "Mother." "I MISS YOU MAMA. I will forever fight for you."

She continued, "And to clear up NASTY rumors from people who would love nothing more than to see my family torn apart - my parents are MADLY in love with each other and will come out of this trial even stronger and more in love than before."

Savannah's comments come shortly after she revealed on her Unlocked podcast that Todd and Julie, who have been married for three decades, have not spoken to each other since reporting to prison in January.

"I don't think there's a single letter that goes by that she does not say how much she misses my dad," she said. "They don't get to talk. So we're like, what, four months in, almost, and being together almost 30 years and not going a day without speaking, to now going on four months is a lot."

Last week, Savannah shared a heartbreaking text message from Chloe about the upcoming Mother's Day holiday and overlayed her screenshot with the text, "The things no one talks about..."

“I’m sad [crying emoji] mom will not be here for Mother’s Day," the message read.

In the latest episode of her podcast, Savannah revealed she's in talks about an upcoming new show. She said she started filming recently, and while she couldn't divulge specific details about who she partnered with or where fans can watch it, Savannah did reveal the show will be an intimate look at her new life with her parents behind bars. Savannah also said the show will focus on how her immediate family is handling the new circumstances dealt to them.

"You're gonna see how my grandparents are dealing with things, how Chase and I are dealing with things. Him and the wedding process, how I do not necessarily agree with it," Savannah said. "You're going to see literally every single aspect, and there is no holding back."

