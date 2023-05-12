Todd Chrisley Offers Reality TV Advice to Son Chase From Prison

Chase Chrisley is sharing some details about his family's new reality TV show, including that his father, Todd Chrisley, has offered his input while locked up in a federal penitentiary.

During the latest episode of his Cut to the Chase podcast, the 26-year-old said his dad not only gave him advice but also implored him and the rest of the family to "run it through the roof."

"I mean, the new show is me, Savannah, and the rest of the people in my family and a few of our close friends," he said. "I talked to [my parents] about it. I mean, I love my dad; one of the smartest human beings that I've ever met. So, when I do get to see him and talk to him, yeah, I tell him about everything, get his input, and he loves to see us win."

Chase, who is currently engaged to his on-and-off girlfriend of two years, Emmy Medders, added, "He was like, 'Run it through the roof.'"

Chase's parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, are currently serving a combined 19-year prison sentence in Florida and Kentucky, respectively, following their convictions in a federal tax fraud case.

Chase, who starred in the family's Chrisley Knows Best reality TV show on USA Network before it was canceled after 10 seasons in November, also shared what will be different about their new TV show, provided the production company can sell it.

"Chrisley Knows Best was pretty much a sitcom," Chase said. "It was very scripted and organized, where we're supposed to be, what we’re supposed to be doing. It was a family-friendly show."

But with the new show, Chase says one can expect a lot more.

"Our new show that we’ve got coming out is definitely going to be different," he said. "It’s going to be real, raw -- the good, the bad and the ugly. So, we’ll see how it goes."

When one of his co-hosts asked about the show's name, Chase said, "Trying to get the money lined up first, brother."

That was followed up with a co-host asking if he's trying to get a network to take it, to which Chase then offered an explanation about shopping a new TV show.

"Yeah, well, you have to get a production deal done first," he said, "and then [we] want to shoot another sizzle -- because it’s a brand new show -- and then they’ll take it out and sell it."

In her Unlocked podcast earlier this week, Savannah also opened up about the new TV show, adding the family started filming last Friday. Savannah said the show will be an intimate look at her new life with her parents behind bars.

"You're gonna see how my grandparents are dealing with things, how Chase and I are dealing with things. Him and the wedding process, how I do not necessarily agree with it," Savannah said. "You're going to see literally every single aspect, and there is no holding back, including Chloe asking me what tampons are. She informed me that she must be prepared for when that day comes."

