Lindsie Chrisley is setting the record straight following a rumor that her stepmom, Julie Chrisley, doesn't want Lindsie visiting her in prison.

During the latest episode of her Southern Tea podcast, Lindsie addressed the rumor head-on near the tail end of the episode, explaining that the rumor "is just untrue." Lindsie was joined by her grandmother, Nannie Faye, who explained the difficult process when it comes to visiting Julie in Lexington, Kentucky, where she's serving a seven-year prison sentence for tax fraud.

"Well, the reason you didn’t get to go see her is because -- I was waiting in line myself -- when she put me on the list she thought I’d be right away because, you know, I'm the next thing to her mother," Faye explained. "And so they said, 'Well, mother-in-laws are not blood. So you have to wait three months.’ And I’ve only gotten to see her three times. So it’s almost two months before I got to see her because of the way they carry on their list. They take their own time."

"It’s not like you can put somebody on there today and they get on there today," she continued. "It might be three or four weeks. One of her best friends is going to get to go see her [for] the first time in almost four months and she just got OK’d about two weeks ago. So it’s a process. Everything in life has a process. So don’t believe anything you hear," she added.

Lindsie chimed in, saying she's on the list, too, but confirmed that just getting on the visiting list doesn't automatically equate to an immediate green light to come visit. Lindsie revealed she's only spoken to Julie once while she's been in prison, which was last week. Prior to that, Lindsie said she hadn't spoken to Julie since Jan. 17, the day Julie was getting ready to report to prison.

What's more, Lindsie said her communication with Julie in prison has been through email, and that's been quite the process, too. She says that the emails are very delayed. Faye confirmed, saying that when she emails her son, Todd Chrisley (who is serving his 12-year prison sentence in Pensacola, Florida), responds within the hour, whereas it may take four to five days for Julie to respond.

The topic came up last month in her podcast when Lindsie addressed a listener asking why she continually discusses communicating with her father but not Julie.

"I have not been to Lexington to visit her yet. There was a different process that I had to go through and the process at her facility looks very different than the process at my dad's facility," Lindsie explained at the time. "I sent in all all of my paperwork and have yet to hear back regarding the visiting, so it's been a little bit frustrating."

Lindsie added that "the attempts to try and communicate have been a lot different than communication with my dad."

