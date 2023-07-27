Savannah Chrisley shared a special message of appreciation for her two younger siblings.

On Wednesday, the Chrisley Knows Best star penned a post on Instagram alongside pictures of her, Chloe,10, and Grayson, 17.

"What my world spins around ❤️ I’m not their mom. I’m not their dad. I’m their sister and I get to love and guide them through life. Being a bonus parent is TOUGH…no one could ever add up to their parents. But these kiddos have shown me so much love, patience, grace, understanding, and appreciation! Helping to raise these two kiddos is the hardest but most rewarding job I will ever have. I’ve always said, “God meant for me to be a mama!”… little did I know, the journey would start a little sooner than expected! But luckily, I have had THE MOST AMAZING mama in the world to learn from! Because of her I can do this," she wrote next to the video from their photo shoot that was set to Brett Young's "Weekend's Look a Little Different These Days."

The Unlocked With Savannah Chrisley host ended her post with a special shout-out to single parents and other parents who are in her same situation.

"Single parent/income households… I SEE YOU! We do it solo. IT IS HARD! It can be so defeating! But I promise you… God will NOT give us more than we can bare! I SEE YOU! I BELIEVE IN YOU! YOU CAN DO THIS! Chloe and Gray… YOU ARE MY LIFE! Thank you for letting me love you and thank you for loving me back ❤️ #singleparent #bonusparent 📸 @chadmunrophoto," she wrote.

The same day, Savannah's brother, Chase Chrisley, took to his Instagram to echo his sister's sentiments, sharing the same photos of Savannah, Chloe and Grayson.

"My whole heart! Im so grateful to God for these three," Chase, who recently announced his split from Emmy Medders, wrote. "I truly dont know if i could make it if i didnt have the strength and love that these three have given me and continue to give me each and everyday. God truly blessed me with three Angels."

Savannah has been open about raising her younger siblings since her parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, were sentenced to a combined 19-years in prison, after being convicted of federal tax crimes.

In February, Savannah got candid about the ups and downs that have come with being with her siblings full-time.

"Right now, where I’m at with Chloe and Grayson and my story…I had a conversation with my dad and he said, 'This is going to be the hardest, but most rewarding thing you've ever done.' I’m starting to see that. It’s so crazy because I went from a place, sitting in the same chair thinking about how mad I was at God, 'Why would you allow all these things to happen?'…Now I’m in a place of such peace," Savannah said.

"With Chloe and Grayson, they need to see peace and calmness," she continued. "We need to figure out healthier ways to cope with things and deal with things. Even if it’s just little things, I’m trying to implement because I’m not their mom. I’m not their dad. I’m their sister. I want to stay in that role as sister, but it’s hard when you’re in the role of parent and discipline."

While Savannah said she's trying to parent both Grayson and Chloe, she's also "grieving the loss of parents" and struggling to fill that role of "mother" in their lives.

In January, Todd and Julie reported to prison to serve their combined 19-year sentences. In the mist of their time away, Savannah and her siblings, Chase and Lindsie, have been open about life without their parents. Recently, Savannah and Chase sat down to discuss the conditions of the facilities their parents are staying in.

"You went and saw Dad, and you got to hear about the cluster of everything going on at his facility," Savannah said during their chat.

"It's a nightmare," Chase said.

For more on the Chrisley family, click below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Chase Chrisley Says Todd's Prison Conditions are a 'Nightmare'

Savannah Chrisley Talks Documentary Rumors After Lindsie Slams Project

Savannah Chrisley Says Mom Julie Said No to Todd's Marriage Proposals

How Savannah and Chase Chrisley Are Working to Get Parents Todd and Julie Out of Prison This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Related Gallery