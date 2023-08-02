Savannah Chrisley continues to shed light on her parents' ongoing legal battle and offer a glimpse into life behind bars for Todd and Julie Chrisley.

Savannah speaks with one of Todd and Julie's lawyers, Alex Little of Burr & Forman, in a new episode of her Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley podcast titled "Talk to My Lawyer." As the interview delves into the process of appealing Todd and Julie's fraud conviction, Savannah takes aim at the tabloid headlines and inside sources that are speculating on her parents' experiences behind bars.

"It's hilarious because one of them was like, 'Oh, he's let himself go,'" she says of one story about her father. "First off, news flash, they don't sell hair color in commissary. So of course his hair is gray! But, you know what, I would tell him today, like, if he was out, keep it that way. Like, it looks good! He's got a great prison barber."

She also calls out reports that her father is struggling with his conscience amid his incarceration.

"These sources are saying that dad is just, his guilt is eating him alive in prison and he's ready to admit to his faults," she says.

Little, who has been working with Todd and Julie since their conviction in June 2022, chimes in with, "Yeah, that's not been my experience talking to him."

The attorney shares that Todd is focused on his appeal while "doing what he needs to do to be a good model prisoner and to get along with the folks he's there with."

Little adds, "He is relentlessly optimistic and also, he stays on track, right. He's not gonna get sorta down in the dumps because this is where we are."

Jay Surgent of Weiner Law Group is also serving as the Chrisley's newly-appointed counsel, and recently spoke with ET about the current conditions he says Todd and Julie are facing behind bars. He also said there is path forward after the Chrisley Knows Best stars' November 2022 sentencing.

Todd and Julie reported to prison in January. Todd is serving his 12-year prison sentence in Pensacola, Florida, while Julie is serving a seven-year sentence in Lexington, Kentucky. They are both appealing the conviction.

Additionally, Todd and Julie were ordered to pay more than $17 million in restitution as part of their conviction.

"I think Savannah, while it's not her job to make restitution on behalf of her parents, she has every intention," Surgent told ET. "I've spoken to her a number of times about it. She has every intention to do everything she can do to make restitution on behalf of her parents from the outside."

Still, amid Savannah's efforts to support her parents, Surgent said that the court order for restitution following the Chrisley's conviction missed the mark.

"In this case, I think they got it totally wrong," he said of the sentencing. "If they want people to make restitution, they should obviously -- if they have a prison term, it should be reasonable. It should be subject to home confinement. They're not going anywhere, they're under the criminal sentencing guidelines by federal government considered category one. They're not flight risk, there's no violence involved. If they're gonna pay back restitution, how could they do it while they're sitting in prison?"

Now, Surgent is primarily focused on getting "a correction" to the Chrisley's alleged living conditions and on their pending appeal.

Last week, Savannah and Chase Chrisley made headlines when they took to the Unlocked podcast to say that their parents are being kept in "inhumane conditions" while serving time in prison.

"I would like to say that they're doing well, but they're not," Surgent told ET. "First of all, anybody incarcerated is not doing well because they're restricted of their freedom. But the problem in this situation is that, because of their celebrity status, I think that they've been singled out."

"I don't want to absolutely say that they've been discriminated against as a result of their celebrity status, [but there are] certain things that they've had to endure while being incarcerated, [that] they've been subject to, that need to be corrected," he added.

"It's 2023 and people should not have to live in inhumane conditions," he said. "It's absolutely ridiculous. It shouldn't be tolerated... We need prison reform in the United States of America."

